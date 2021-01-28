Technology News
Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3121 Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped

Realme RMX3121 may pack a large 5,000mAh battery and is tipped to run on Android 11 software.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 January 2021 18:10 IST
Realme RMX3121 is seen to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3121 could be called Realme V13
  • TENAA listing tips Realme to be working on a budget phone
  • Realme RMX3121 listed to feature a 6.52-inch display

Realme is working on a new smartphone, a fresh TENAA listing suggests. The certification site lists a new Realme phone with model number RMX3121, showing its possible design and specifications. The official marketing name of the phone is not known at the moment, but a few reports online are calling it Realme V13. The phone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme RMX3121 model is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and may come with 5G support.

A rumoured Realme phone with the model number RMX3121 has been listed on TENAA. This unnamed model is rumoured to be called Realme V13, as per MyFixGuide who first spotted it as well. The Realme handset images on TENAA tip a triple camera setup on the back, placed inside a square-shaped module on the top left corner. At the front, the Realme RMX3121 phone may have a waterdrop-style notch with slim bezels on all sides. The volume rockers sit on the left spine, while the fingerprint sensor sits on top of the power button on the right edge. The phone is seen to sport a glossy blue finish.

Realme RMX3121, rumoured to be called Realme V13, is listed to feature a 6.52-inch LCD display and support 5G. The processor is not yet known, but the phone may pack a large 5,000mAh battery and is tipped to run on Android 11 software. The dimensions on TENAA are listed to be 163.9x75.7x8.4mm and it is tipped to support dual-SIM slots. The smartphone is also expected to support Bluetooth and GPS. Other specifications are not known at the moment.

There is no clarity on what the Realme RMX3121 model may be called officially and the company has made no announcements of a similar phone coming in the future. Future leaks may offer some clarity on this handset, but the TENAA listing hints that Realme could be working on a budget phone for launch sometime this year.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme, Realme RMX3121, TENAA
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
