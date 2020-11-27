Technology News
Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3063 Spotted on FCC Certification Site, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

The yet-unannounced Realme phone seems to be an upcoming entry-level handset in the company’s portfolio.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 13:52 IST
Realme’s rumoured new phone is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Realme RMX3063 is expected to run on Realme UI V1.0
  • The phone may carry the rear cameras in a square module
  • Realme RMX3063 is listed to support Bluetooth 4.2

Realme phone with model number RMX3063 has been spotted on FCC certification site. The listing tips key specifications, hinting that the company could be working on a new phone to launch in global markets. The FCC listing show that the phone could carry a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back. This upcoming handset looks to be positioned in the entry-level segment in Realme's smartphone lineup. The FCC listing also hints that the phone will run on Realme UI V1.0 out of the box.

The FCC listing for the purported Realme phone with model number RMX3063 surfaced recently. The site reveals that the phone may have a triple rear camera setup. A sketch leaked alongside on the certification site, suggesting a square-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner. The phone is also listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is rated with a real capacity of 4,880mAh. As mentioned, it is expected to run on Realme UI V1.0 out of the box.

Realme RMX3063 is also tipped to support connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. There is no clarity on what this phone may be called, but the specifications imply that it may be positioned in the entry-level segment. This listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Just last week, Realme launched the Realme 7 5G model in the UK. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and has a 120Hz display refresh rate. It also features quad rear cameras that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a hole-punch display design at the front. Realme 7 5G is also touted to be the first in its price range to offer dual-5G connectivity. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Its price has been set at GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 27,400) in the UK for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme RMX3063, Realme, FCC
