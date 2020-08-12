Technology News
Realme RMX2176, Realme RMX2200 Specifications and Images Surface Online: All Details

Realme RMX2176 is listed to have a quad rear camera setup, whereas the RMX2200 is listed to come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2020 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme RMX2176 is listed to come with a 4,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme RMX2200 is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme RMX2176 may include a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The official names of both these unannounced phones are not known

Realme RMX2176, an unannounced Realme phone that was spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA earlier this week, is expected to come with a hole-punch display, the update listed has tipped. Another unannounced Realme phone with the model number RMX2200 has also been spotted on TENAA, and this listing has suggested all the details of the phone. Unlike the Realme RMX2176, the Realme RMX2200 is tipped to sport a waterdrop-style notch display.

Realme RMX2176 specifications, design (expected)

Beginning with the Realme RMX2176, the TENAA listing suggests the phone will run on Android 10 operating system and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display. It is listed to be powered by a 2.4GHz processor, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB and 256GB.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme RMX2176 device is expected to come with a quad camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. The TENAA listing suggests the phone has a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. Up front, the hole-punch cutout will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme RMX2176 is also tipped to come with a dual-cell battery with total capacity of 4,300mAh. The device is listed to measure at 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and it weighs 175 grams. The device is also expected to come in three colour options - blue, white, and symphony. This TENAA listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Realme RMX2200 specifications, design (expected)

As per the TENAA for Realme RMX2200, the phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch display and a rear fingerprint sensor. There is a triple camera setup seen in the listed images inside a square-shaped module. Coming to specifications, the Realme RMX2200 is tipped to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and it is listed to be powered by the 2GHz octa-core processor, paired with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage options are reported to be at 64GB and 128GB.

realme rmx2200 tenaa Realme RMX2200

Realme RMX2200 is tipped to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display
Photo Credit: TENAA

As for the cameras, the Realme RMX2200's triple camera setup will include a 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel third camera, accompanied by an LED flash. Up front, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel image sensor.

Other specifications listed on TENAA include a 4,890mAh battery. The listing also suggests the rumoured phone may come in Blue and Silver finishes. This TENAA listing was also spotted by GizmoChina first.

There is no clarity on what these two Realme phones will end up being called officially.

Comments

Further reading: Realme RMX2176, Realme RMX2176 Specifications, Realme RMX2176 Images, Realme RMX2200, Realme RMX2200 Specifications, Realme RMX2200 Images, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

