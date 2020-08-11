Technology News
loading

Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped

Realme RMX2151 is tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 August 2020 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped

Realme RMX2176 is reported to feature a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Realme RMX2151 is reported to offer NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac support
  • Realme RMX2176 may have a quad camera setup at the back
  • The Realme RMX2176 is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery

Two unannounced Realme phones, with model number RMX2151 and RMX2176, have surfaced online. The former has popped up on US regulator FCC's website, and the latter has been spotted on TENAA. Key specifications of the Realme RMX2176 have also been leaked by a noted Chinese tipster as well. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display and quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. The Realme RMX2151 is tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery and may be powered by the Helio G90T SoC.

Realme RMX2176 specifications (expected)

The Realme RMX2176 has been spotted on TENAA with a 6.43-inch display and a dual-battery setup with one of the cell's capacity at 2,100mAh. The dimensions are listed to be at 160.9x74.4x8.1mm. Apart from this, the listing is not populated with full specifications or images as of yet. It was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Noted tipster Digital Chat Station has also indicated a host of specifications of an upcoming Realme device. While the tip doesn't explicitly mention which device this is going to be, the specifications indicate that the tipster may be referring to the same Realme RMX2176 model number that has been spotted on TENAA.

The leak suggests that the upcoming 5G device may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display with high refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a 2.4GHz processor that is touted to be the Snapdragon 756G SoC.

As for the optics, the new Realme device is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that should include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. The tipster notes that the Realme device comes with a dual-battery setup that has a total capacity of 4,300mAh. It is tipped to support fast charging of up to 65W. The device is reported to be 8.1mm thick and weigh about 175 grams. There is no clarity on what this device may be called when it is launched.

Realme RMX2151 specifications (expected)

Another device with the model number RMX2151 has been spotted on US FCC. This phone is listed to measure 162.35x75.46mmx 9.45mm and it is tipped to weigh 198 grams. It is expected to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and connectivity options listed on FCC include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, and GLONASS. A schematic image attached with the FCC listing shows volume buttons on the left edge and a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone.

Realme has been very confusing with its model numbers lately. For instance, the Realme X3 Pro has been spotted in varied leaks with different model numbers – RMX2083, RMX2121, and even RMX 2170. We can't be sure what the RMX2151 model number may be named officially. You can leave your guesses in the comments below.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme RMX2151, Realme RMX2176
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Abused Mobile Apps Market Dominance Through App Store: Russian Watchdog FAS
Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator

Related Stories

Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  2. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  4. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  8. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  10. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator
  2. Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped
  3. Apple Abused Mobile Apps Market Dominance Through App Store: Russian Watchdog FAS
  4. watchOS 7 Public Beta for Apple Watch Released to Give Users a Glimpse of New Features
  5. Google Pixel 5 Spotted With Snapdragon 765G SoC on AI-Benchmark Website
  6. Google Maps Returns to Apple Watch to Ease Navigation Process
  7. Google Search Trends Show Growth for African-American Studies, Historically Black Universities
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  9. Uber Calls for a New Deal for Gig Workers
  10. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes Showing What to Expect From OxygenOS 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com