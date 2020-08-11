Two unannounced Realme phones, with model number RMX2151 and RMX2176, have surfaced online. The former has popped up on US regulator FCC's website, and the latter has been spotted on TENAA. Key specifications of the Realme RMX2176 have also been leaked by a noted Chinese tipster as well. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch display and quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. The Realme RMX2151 is tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery and may be powered by the Helio G90T SoC.

Realme RMX2176 specifications (expected)

The Realme RMX2176 has been spotted on TENAA with a 6.43-inch display and a dual-battery setup with one of the cell's capacity at 2,100mAh. The dimensions are listed to be at 160.9x74.4x8.1mm. Apart from this, the listing is not populated with full specifications or images as of yet. It was first spotted by GizmoChina.

Noted tipster Digital Chat Station has also indicated a host of specifications of an upcoming Realme device. While the tip doesn't explicitly mention which device this is going to be, the specifications indicate that the tipster may be referring to the same Realme RMX2176 model number that has been spotted on TENAA.

The leak suggests that the upcoming 5G device may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display with high refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a 2.4GHz processor that is touted to be the Snapdragon 756G SoC.

As for the optics, the new Realme device is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that should include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is tipped to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. The tipster notes that the Realme device comes with a dual-battery setup that has a total capacity of 4,300mAh. It is tipped to support fast charging of up to 65W. The device is reported to be 8.1mm thick and weigh about 175 grams. There is no clarity on what this device may be called when it is launched.

Realme RMX2151 specifications (expected)

Another device with the model number RMX2151 has been spotted on US FCC. This phone is listed to measure 162.35x75.46mmx 9.45mm and it is tipped to weigh 198 grams. It is expected to pack a large 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and connectivity options listed on FCC include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, and GLONASS. A schematic image attached with the FCC listing shows volume buttons on the left edge and a fingerprint scanner on the right side of the phone.

Realme has been very confusing with its model numbers lately. For instance, the Realme X3 Pro has been spotted in varied leaks with different model numbers – RMX2083, RMX2121, and even RMX 2170. We can't be sure what the RMX2151 model number may be named officially. You can leave your guesses in the comments below.

