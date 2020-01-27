Technology News
loading

Realme RMX2063, RMX2001 With ColorOS 7, 4,300mAh Battery Get US FCC Certification

While one Realme phone measures 163.9x75.8x9.4mm, the other one measures 162.1x74.8x9.6mm.

By | Updated: 27 January 2020 15:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme RMX2063, RMX2001 With ColorOS 7, 4,300mAh Battery Get US FCC Certification

Realme seems to be working on two new smartphones

Highlights
  • Realme RMX2063 weighs 196 grams
  • Both phones don’t appear to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Realme seems to have a new flagship phone in the works, too

Realme is spotted to have two new smartphones in the works with model numbers RMX2063 and RMX2001. The database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has hinted at the existence of the two new Realme phones that would debut as the company's next-generation affordable models. The new development comes in the midst of rumours suggesting the launch of a new Realme flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The premium offering is tipped to come with a hole-punch display design.

As per the listing on the FCC site, the Realme phone with model number RMX2063 measures 163.9x75.8x9.4mm and weighs 196 grams. The phone is also listed with ColorOS 7, suggesting the presence of Android 10. Further, the schematics available in the FCC database show a power button on the right and a volume rocker on the left. It also appears to have a 4,300mAh battery on board.

Realme hasn't yet revealed any specifics around the listed phone. However, its India variant carrying model number RMX2061 reportedly received a BIS certification.

In addition to the RMX2063, Realme appears to have the phone with model number RMX2001 in development. Its listing with the US FCC shows that it has 162.1x74.8x9.6mm of dimensions and a weight of 191 grams. The phone also packs a 4,300mAh battery and runs ColorOS 7 -- identical to the model RMX2063.

The dimensions and weight difference of both surfaced Realme phones suggest that they wouldn't be the two variants of a single model. However, considering their model numbers, both are likely to be the upgrades in the Realme X-series. The Realme X had RMX1901 and RMX1951 as the model numbers to give some perspective.

realme rmx2001 schematics image fccio Realme RMX2001

Realme RMX2001 seems to a power button on right and a volume rocker on left -- just like the RMX2063
Photo Credit: US FCC

 

Having said that, it is also speculated the unannounced Realme phones may be the Realme 6 or new Realme U-series phones.

SlashLeaks reported the existence of the Realme RMX2001 and RMX2063 on the FCC database. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the listings of both phones.

Last week, the Realme C3s was purportedly spotted on the US FCC database with model number RMX2020. The phone was found to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an oblong camera module at the back. This is notably not the case with the newly emerged Realme phones that don't appear to have a fingerprint sensor at the rear side.

A Realme phone was also recently spotted on benchmark site AnTuTu with model number RMX2071 and Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is believed to be the flagship device of the company. Furthermore, the phone is likely to be showcased at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme RMX 2063, Realme RMX2001, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo Smartwatch Rumoured to Be in the Works With ECG Support

Related Stories

    Realme RMX2063, RMX2001 With ColorOS 7, 4,300mAh Battery Get US FCC Certification
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
    2. Oppo Rumoured to Have a Smartwatch in the Works With ECG Support
    3. This Could Be Our First Glimpse at Moto G Stylus
    4. Redmi Fitness Tracker Reportedly Spotted in Mi Fit App
    5. Vivo S1 Pro Review
    6. Nokia 9.2 Said to Debut in the First Half of 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC
    7. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
    8. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
    9. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Expected to Arrive in Q2 2020: Report
    10. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. iOS 14 Rumoured to Support on All iPhone models that Supported iOS 13
    2. Realme RMX2063, RMX2001 With ColorOS 7, 4,300mAh Battery Get US FCC Certification
    3. Oppo Smartwatch Rumoured to Be in the Works With ECG Support
    4. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured to Launch in Q2 2020, Tipped to Pack 8-Inch Screen, S Pen, 108-Megapixel Camera
    5. This Stretchable Battery Can Safely Power Wearables
    6. Gaganyaan Mission Will Prove to Be Milestone for New India, PM Modi Says
    7. Jeff Bezos Phone Hack: Facebook Blames iOS for the Hacking
    8. Poco X2 Launch Date in India Announced, Event Set for February 4
    9. Redmi Fitness Tracker Surfaces Online, Also Reportedly Certified in India Ahead of Official Launch
    10. Workers Criticise Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.