An unknown smartphone from Realme smartphone has appeared on a popular benchmark site along with some of its specifications. The mysterious handset from the Chinese manufacturer is seen to be powered by the Helio P60 processor, the same SoC that was used in the Realme 1 phone. Realme has four smartphones in its lineup, but only its first handset came with the MediaTek SoC while the other ones are powered by Snapdragon processors. Notably, the listing does not reveal the name of the smartphone, but it is speculated to be the Realme 3.

Right after the launch of the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, Realme had announced that it will be the first brand to launch a smartphone globally with the new processor integrated. Meanwhile, an unannounced Realme handset carrying model number RMX1833 has been spotted in a new Geekbench listing and it is powered by the octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, that powered the first Realme handset. As mentioned, the company had switched to Qualcomm Snapdragon processors for its Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro smartphones.

Besides the MediaTek Helio P60 processor, the Geekbench listing also hints at a few more specifications of the upcoming Realme phone. The smartphone is seen to come with 4GB of RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo. The listing was first spotted by Slashleaks.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

According to the benchmark listing, the Realme handset managed to score 1560 in single-core performance and 5926 in multi-core performance. For comparison, these are importantly higher than the 793 single-core and 3,882 multi-core scores of the Realme 2 that we noted in our review.

While not much is known about the upcoming Realme handset, company CEO Madhav Sheth had hinted at the possibility of a Realme smartphone with Oppo's VOOC charging technology that supports up to 5V 4A charging.