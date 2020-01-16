Realme is hosting a new ‘Realpublic' Sale on Flipkart and Realme.com in India. The sale will begin on January 19 and go on till January 22 next week, and will list smartphones with a discount of up to Rs. 2,000. It will see phones like the Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 3, and more be listed with price cuts for the three-day sale. The Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless will also be listed with offers and discounts on Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme.com.

Starting with phones, the Realme 5 Pro will be priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. This shows a Rs. 2,000 discount on all variants, which are originally priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Realme X 4GB + 128GB will be priced at Rs. 14,999, instead of Rs. 16,999 for the sale period, and the Realme XT 4GB + 64GB will be priced at Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 15,999.

Realme 3i and Realme 3 will also see discounts during the Realpublic sale. The Realme 3 3GB + 32GB will be listed at a discounted rate of Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, the 3GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 7,499, and the 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 7,999. The Realme 3i, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs. 6,999 (Rs. 1,000 discount) for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 7,999 (Rs. 2,000 discount) for the 4GB + 64GB model. Similarly, the Realme 2 Pro will be listed with a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and will be listed at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless will also be listed at discounted rates on Flipkart, Realme.com, and additionally on Amazon India. Furthermore, these accessories will be listed at revised priced from January 18 to January 22. The Realme Buds 2 will be listed for Rs. 499 instead of Rs. 599, and the Realme Buds Wireless will listed for Rs. 1,599 instead of Rs. 1,799. The phone sale, on the other hand, will be live on January 19 at 11:59pm IST, and go on till January 22 at 11:59pm IST. Phones will be sold at revised prices on Flipkart and Realme.com only.