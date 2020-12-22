Realme ‘Race' will be a part of a new series of smartphones, revealed Realme China President Chase Xu on Weibo. The series could be the Realme Ace that is rumoured to be similar to the Oppo Ace models. The Realme Race codename was announced by the Chinese company earlier this month. It has been associated with the flagship phone that will debut with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. A render has surfaced online that could be a part of the new Realme smartphone series — alongside the new top-end model.

Without providing any specifics, Xu teased that the new Realme series would debut in 2021. We can expect the flagship phone by the company with the Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch sometime in the first quarter to compete against the Xiaomi Mi 11 that is launching in China on December 28.

Earlier this month, Realme announced that the Race will be among the first phones to carry the latest Snapdragon chipset. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also mentioned that the phone will come to India in 2021. The company, however, didn't provide any further details.

A render purportedly suggesting the design of the Realme Race surfaced just ahead of the official announcement. That suggested a circular rear camera module on the new smartphone — similar to the one we saw on the Oppo Ace 2 earlier this year.

In September, Oppo was tipped to discontinue its Ace series, and Realme was speculated to take up the same positioning with its Ace series of phones launching next year. That speculation was followed by a teaser released by Realme's Xu in which he first suggested the arrival of the new smartphone series.

Although details about the upcoming Realme phones are yet to be revealed officially, a user showed a render suggesting a new model by the company in response to Xu's latest post on Weibo. This could be a part of the new series.

Realme phone with a new back design has surfaced online

Photo Credit: Weibo

The render shows the phone with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an all-new back that appears to have a leather covering. However, we can't take this as confirmed yet, as there has been no official word so far on the matter.

