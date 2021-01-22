Technology News
Realme Race Pro, Realme X9 Pro Specifications Leak; Q1 2021 Launch Expected: Report

Realme Race Pro is tipped to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas Realme X9 Pro could be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 January 2021 12:14 IST
Realme Race Pro and Realme X9 Pro may feature a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Both phones run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0
  • Realme Race Pro may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W charging
  • Realme X9 Pro is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera

Realme Race Pro and Realme X9 Pro are reportedly in the works alongside the vanilla Realme Race and Realme X9 phones. The two Pro models' specifications have leaked online and Realme Race Pro seems to be a high-end handset, whereas Realme X9 Pro appears to be a bit modest in comparison. Realme Race Pro is tipped to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas Realme X9 Pro is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Frandroid cited internal sources to report that Realme Race Pro and Realme X9 Pro may launch in China sometime in Q1 2021. There is no clarity offered on whether the two smartphones will be introduced in other global markets or not.

Realme Race Pro specifications (expected)

Beginning with the more-premium Realme Race Pro, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, Realme Race Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage options may include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Realme Race Pro is reported to run on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. Realme Race Pro may have a triple camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel main camera, and two assisting 13-megapixel sensors.

Realme X9 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme X9 Pro is reported to also run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It is expected to feature a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Internal storage options are tipped to be 128GB and 256GB.

Realme X9 Pro is also reported to have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two assisting 13-megapixel sensors. It is tipped to pack a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
