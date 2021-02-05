Technology News
Realme Race Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC May Launch After Chinese Spring Festival This Month: Report

The Realme Race flasgship series is confirmed to be powered by the newly unveiled Qualcomm SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 February 2021 11:52 IST
Realme Race Pro is also reported to be in the works

Highlights
  • Realme Race series is expected to be a flagship offering
  • China Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on February 12
  • Realme Race Pro is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Race may launch after the Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. Realme was one of the first manufacturers to announce their upcoming flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The flagship is codenamed Realme Race, and a new post by Realme Marketing Communications Director, Song Qi Aric reportedly suggests that the phone may launch after the Chinese Spring Festival. The exact launch date has not been revealed, but the phone should be announced before the end of this month. The exact name of the flagship is not confirmed either, but Aric mentions that it's going to have a “special name and meaning.”

Aric's new Weibo post was first spotted by Gizmochina and it suggests that the Realme flagship will launch after the Chinese Spring Festival this month. The flagship is codenamed Realme Race and it is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. The marketing name is said to have a “special meaning,” though details haven't been announced. The Chinese Spring Festival falls on February 12 and that means the phone may launch sometime at the end of the month.

Realme should offer more clarity sometime closer to launch, and maybe reveal the name of the phone as well. Reports suggest that Oppo has transferred its ‘Ace' series to Realme and therefore it's been codenamed as ‘Race'. A recent report even suggested that there may be a Realme Race Pro model as well.

Specifications of Realme Race Pro have leaked online and it is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. Apart from the Snapdragon 888 SoC, it is expected to pack up to 12GB of RAM and offer internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Furthermore, Realme Race Pro is reported to run on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It may have a triple rear camera setup that is expected to include a 64-megapixel main snapper along with two assisting 13-megapixel sensors. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Realme Race Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC May Launch After Chinese Spring Festival This Month: Report
