Realme Race Series Tipped to Launch in India as Realme GT

In a TENAA listing, the back of a Realme phone is visible with a ‘GT’ branding towards the bottom.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 February 2021 19:27 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

The upcoming Realme GT could be offered in a blue colour variant

Highlights
  • Realme’s upcoming flagship series in India could be called Realme GT
  • The smartphone is expected to launch in India this year
  • Realme GT aka Realme ‘Race’ was spotted on BIS website earlier this week

Realme's upcoming flagship series in India, referred to as Realme Race until now, could launch as the Realme GT series, as per a tipster. The tipster claims that the moniker has been trademarked in India. Earlier this week, a Realme smartphone with number RMX2202 was spotted in a TENAA listing. This smartphone was believed to be Realme Race, which could be another name for the Realme GT. The upcoming smartphone series will be launched as the Realme GT series, as per the tipster.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image of the Realme GT moniker trademark application. This indicates that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. Realme GT, aka Realme Race, was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this week, as per another tipster. However, the smartphone may launch in China before making its debut in India.

In pictures visible on its TENAA listing spotted earlier, the Realme smartphone was visible along with a ‘GT' branding towards the bottom. Keeping this and the moniker information in mind, Sharma said that the smartphone referred to as ‘Race' so far will be launched as Realme GT.

The images also show a rectangular camera visible at the back of the phone, but the camera sensors are not visible clearly. However, a render of the Realme Race that had surfaced online in December 2020 shows the phone with a triple rear camera setup. The images suggest that the smartphone could be offered in a blue colour variant.

Realme had confirmed that ‘Race' will be part of a new series of smartphone, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The company had said that the smartphone will launch in India in 2021.

The smartphone codenamed ‘Race' has also appeared in the past on Eurasian Economic Commission's (ECC) website. It is tipped to run on Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Further, it could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme Race, Realme GT, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi
