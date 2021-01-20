Technology News
Realme Race Spotted on ECC Website Along With Three Other Models: Report

Realme Race will have Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 January 2021 13:11 IST
Realme Race is expected to run on Android 11 out-of-box with Realme UI 2.0 on top

Highlights
  • Four Realme models were spotted on the ECC website
  • Realme Race is expected to be launched this year
  • Realme Race may come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Realme Race has appeared on Eurasian Economic Commission's (ECC) website along with three other Realme models, as per a report. An upcoming Realme phone, codenamed ‘Race', was announced by the company last month and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. As per an earlier leak, it carries the model number RMX2202, which has been reportedly spotted on the ECC database along with models RMX3085, RMX3081, and RMX2156. The ECC appearance suggests that Realme Race and the three other Realme phones will launch soon.

The four Realme models — RMX2022, RMX3085, RMX3081, and RMX2156 — were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission's (ECC) database, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The ECC listing hints that the smartphones will at least launch in the European and Asian markets, but does not reveal anything else.

Last month, Realme had announced that the phone codenamed ‘Race' will be among the first phones to carry the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is claimed that the smartphone will provide an enhanced gaming, video, and communication experience, and will have an upgraded 5G connectivity.

Realme Vice President and India CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced that Realme Race will come to India this year. The smartphone is expected to be part of a new series. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 out-of-box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

A leaked render indicates that the Realme Race could have a circular-shaped rear camera module, similar to the Oppo Ace 2. The Realme Race is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It may also have a new back with a leather covering. Realme, however, has not yet shared anything about the design or specifications of the phone except its processor.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme Race, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'
India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google

