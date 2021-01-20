Realme Race has appeared on Eurasian Economic Commission's (ECC) website along with three other Realme models, as per a report. An upcoming Realme phone, codenamed ‘Race', was announced by the company last month and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. As per an earlier leak, it carries the model number RMX2202, which has been reportedly spotted on the ECC database along with models RMX3085, RMX3081, and RMX2156. The ECC appearance suggests that Realme Race and the three other Realme phones will launch soon.

The four Realme models — RMX2022, RMX3085, RMX3081, and RMX2156 — were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission's (ECC) database, as per a report by 91Mobiles. The ECC listing hints that the smartphones will at least launch in the European and Asian markets, but does not reveal anything else.

Last month, Realme had announced that the phone codenamed ‘Race' will be among the first phones to carry the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is claimed that the smartphone will provide an enhanced gaming, video, and communication experience, and will have an upgraded 5G connectivity.

Realme Vice President and India CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced that Realme Race will come to India this year. The smartphone is expected to be part of a new series. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 out-of-box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

A leaked render indicates that the Realme Race could have a circular-shaped rear camera module, similar to the Oppo Ace 2. The Realme Race is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It may also have a new back with a leather covering. Realme, however, has not yet shared anything about the design or specifications of the phone except its processor.

