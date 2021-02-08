Realme Race has been reportedly spotted in a TENAA listing which shows the design of the phone. The listing comes with model number RMX2202, which is believed to be the Realme Race. The pictures aren't very clear so camera sensors are still a mystery, but the phone seems to have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone has been tipped to launch after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year and may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The TENAA listing does not come with any specifications for the Realme phone with model number RMX2202 believed to be codenamed Realme Race. However, the images show the design of the phone with a rectangular camera module at the back, along with a ‘GT' branding on towards the bottom. The camera sensors are not clearly visible so it is uncertain if the phone will feature a triple or a quad rear camera setup. The flash can be seen within the camera module. Notably, the leaked Realme Race render that first surfaced online showed triple rear cameras.

On the front, a hole-punch cutout can be seen located at the top left corner of the display. The volume buttons are on the left and the power button is on the right. The Realme Race may come in a blue colour variant, as per the images. In the past, it has been tipped to feature up to 12GB RAM and come with 256GB of storage, as well as Android 11 out-of-the-box.

This Realme phone, tipped to be a flagship, could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Additionally, there could also be a Realme Race Pro that may come with a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. Apart from the Snapdragon 888 SoC, it is expected to pack up to 12GB of RAM and offer internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

It should be noted that Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Race and Realme Race Pro.

