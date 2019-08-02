We know that Realme is working on a flagship camera phone, which has been teased to be the first to launch with a 64-megapixel sensor. Well, the wait looks set to be over soon, as the company has announced it will showcase the 64-megapixel quad camera smartphone tech next week in India. The showcase will take place on August 8, in New Delhi. The company is calling it a “camera innovation” event. The 64-megapixel smartphone will be the first quad camera smartphone from the company. In fact, it's the first phone from Realme to go beyond a dual rear camera setup. We also already know India will be the first market to receive the Realme 64-megapixel camera smartphone.

We don't have many details about the Realme 64-megapixel smartphone yet but seeing the teaser image that Realme is sending out, it clearly shows four camera lenses and the “64MP” writing. The name of this device is still a mystery so we're not sure it will part of the X series or will be introduced a brand new ‘camera-focused' series.

Just last month, the company posted a teaser image of the phone on Weibo, which only showed the camera section. Realme's India invite also simply shows this section, so the design of the rest of the body of the 64-megapixel smartphone is still a complete mystery. Realme India's CEO, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that India will be the first country to get this new phone. It's also the first one to launch with Samsung's new 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1.

This new sensor has some pretty interesting features and last month, we were treated a glimpse into what it can do. Realme India CEO posted a comparison shot from a prototype phone with the 64-megapixel sensor and compared it to a Xiaomi flagship.

We still have no idea what the other camera sensors on the Realme phone would be but our guess, is that besides the primary 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, we could also see a telephoto lens; an ultra-wide angle lens; and probably a ToF camera. The same goes for the rest of the specifications, which are still a mystery. With just a week to go, thankfully, we don't have a long wait to get most of the answers.