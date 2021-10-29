Realme Q3T launch could be around the corner as the handset has now been spotted on the a China Telecom listing with key specifications and pricing details. Realme Q3T is listed to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. It features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone sports a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme Q3s that was recently launched in China. The specifications of Realme Q3T will likely be an upgrade over Realme Q3s.

Realme Q3T price (expected)

Realme Q3T is listed on China Telecom with model number RMX3642. As per the listing, Realme Q3T will come in a sole 8GB + 256GB storage configuration at a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The handset is shown in Nebula and Night Sky Blue (translated) colour options.

Realme Q3T specifications (expected)

As per the listing, the new Realme handset will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. Realme Q3T is listed with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD (1,080x2,412 pixels) display. The display is shown with a hole-punch design as well.

Details about the processor are not listed on China Telecom. As per a report by 91Mobiles, Realme Q3T will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood.

The processor will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to the China Telecom listing, the handset features a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter.

Sensors onboard include a direction sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor, states the listing. Additionally, the phone is listed to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB port.

According to the listing, Realme Q3T packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Realme Q3T measures 164.4×75.8×8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

Since Realme hasn't made an official announcement yet, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

