Realme Q3t has been launched in China. The new Realme phone is a successor to the Realme Q3s and comes in two different colour options. The latest Q-series phone features a Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme Q3t has a triple camera unit at the rear headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera. The latest Realme handset offers a 144Hz refresh rate display and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging as well.

Realme Q3t price and availability

Realme Q3t price has been set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase in Nebula and Night Sky Blue (translated) colour options. Realme Q3t is currently available for purchase via Realme's China website.

Details about the launch of the Realme Q3t in India and other markets outside China are yet to be announced by the company.

Realme Q3t specifications

Realme Q3t runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The latest Realme phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As mentioned, Realme Q3t is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is similar to its predecessor, the Realme Q3s, that was launched in October this year. Realme Q3s, too, packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme Q3t has support for the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual RAM to improve performance.

For optics, the Realme Q3t has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor. The rear camera unit reportedly includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor as well. For selfies, the handset is reported to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The main camera is said to allow capturing images from as close as 4cm.

The Realme Q3 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.