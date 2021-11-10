Technology News
loading

Realme Q3t With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Q3t is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 November 2021 11:19 IST
Realme Q3t With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Q3t packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Q3t supports 30W fast charging
  • Realme Q3t supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature
  • Realme Q3t has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Realme Q3t has been launched in China. The new Realme phone is a successor to the Realme Q3s and comes in two different colour options. The latest Q-series phone features a Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme Q3t has a triple camera unit at the rear headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera. The latest Realme handset offers a 144Hz refresh rate display and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging as well.

Realme Q3t price and availability

Realme Q3t price has been set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase in Nebula and Night Sky Blue (translated) colour options. Realme Q3t is currently available for purchase via Realme's China website.

Details about the launch of the Realme Q3t in India and other markets outside China are yet to be announced by the company.

Realme Q3t specifications

Realme Q3t runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The latest Realme phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As mentioned, Realme Q3t is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is similar to its predecessor, the Realme Q3s, that was launched in October this year. Realme Q3s, too, packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme Q3t has support for the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual RAM to improve performance.

For optics, the Realme Q3t has a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor. The rear camera unit reportedly includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor as well. For selfies, the handset is reported to have a 16-megapixel front camera. The main camera is said to allow capturing images from as close as 4cm.

The Realme Q3 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Q3T

Realme Q3T

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q3t, Realme Q3T Price, Realme Q3T Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Paytm IPO Subscribed 48 Percent as Firm Heads Into Last Issue Day, Garners Bids for 23.5 Million Shares So Far
Vivo Y76s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme Q3t With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  5. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  6. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Vivo Y15s Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition Launched
  10. Paytm IPO Subscribed 48 Percent as Firm Heads Into Last Issue Day
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications, and Design Tipped in Major Leak
  2. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Plans to Remove Thousands of Sensitive Ad-Targeting Options
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Crypto Coins Surge to New Highs Before Correction, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Slip Continues
  4. Tim Cook Owns Cryptocurrency, But Says Apple Has No Immediate Plans of Crypto Integration
  5. Vivo Y76s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Q3t With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Paytm IPO Subscribed 48 Percent as Firm Heads Into Last Issue Day, Garners Bids for 23.5 Million Shares So Far
  8. Twitter Blue Now Available in US, New Zealand; Will Allow Users to Undo Tweets, Read Ad-Free News
  9. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Gives Estimate of Bullying, Harassment on Its Platforms for First Time
  10. Netflix Brings Mobile Games to iOS Just a Week After Launching Them for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com