Realme Q3s Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch

Realme Q3s price set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400), as per the latest leak.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 October 2021 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme Q3s will launch on October 19 along with Realme GT Neo 2T

  • Realme Q3s tipped to come in 8GB + 256GB storage configuration
  • Realme Q3s will have seven refresh rate options, up to 144Hz
  • Realme Q3s specifications were leaked via a TENAA listing

Realme Q3s is all set to launch alongside Realme GT Neo 2T on October 19. Ahead of the official debut, an image of the upcoming Realme smartphone's retail box was leaked online, suggesting price details. Realme Q3s is tipped to come as a mid-range offering. The handset is confirmed to feature an LCD display, with a variable refresh rate (VRR) of up to 144Hz. It will also have HDR10 support. The latest Realme smartphone will pack Snapdragon 778G SoC as well.

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the retail box image of Realme Q3s on October 18.

As per the leak, Realme Q3s may come with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400). As of yet, there is no word on whether the phone will be released in markets outside China. The handset is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Recently, Realme announced that Realme Q3s will be launched on October 19 at 2pm CST (11:30am IST) — along with Realme GT Neo 2T. The smartphone brand via Weibo confirmed a few specifications and colour options of Realme Q3s. The smartphone will be offered in Blue and Purple colour options. The company says that Realme Q3s will sport an LCD display with variable refresh rates. Realme Q3s will get seven refresh rate options — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The display will have a DCI-P3 movie-wide colour gamut option as well. Realme Q3s will also have HDR10 support with 4,096 levels of fine dimming.

Earlier, a Realme smartphone was spotted in TENAA listing with the model number RMX3461/ RMX3463, and it is speculated to be the upcoming Realme Q3s. The TENAA listing suggested that Realme Q3 could feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPS display, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and a triple rear camera setup — highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. As per the listing, the RMX3461 smartphone will have a battery with 4,880mAh rated capacity and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 2T

Realme GT Neo 2T

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Further reading: Realme Q3s, Realme Q3s price, Realme Q3s Launch, Realme Q3s Specifications
Nithya P Nair
