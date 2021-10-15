Technology News
  Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate

Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate

Realme Q3s will launch on October 19 along with Realme GT Neo 2T.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 October 2021 17:26 IST
Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme Q3s will be offered in Blue and Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Q3s's SoC was teased by the company's product director
  • It will get seven refresh rate options ranging from 30Hz to 144Hz
  • Realme Q3s specifications were leaked by a TENAA listing

Realme Q3s has been confirmed to launch on October 19, along with the Realme GT Neo 2T. Alongside, Realme has teased a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Realme Q3s will come with an LCD display with variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDR10 support. Furthemore, the smartphone's Snapdragon 778G SoC was confirmed by a Realme executive last month and it has also been spotted on Geekbench. A TENAA listing hints at the model number for Realme Q3s.

Through a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Realme confirmed that the Realme Q3s will be launching on October 19 at 2pm CST (11:30am IST) — along with the Realme GT Neo 2T. The launch date post also shows that the Realme Q3s will be offered in two colour options — Blue and Purple.

Another post on Weibo by Realme mentions that the upcoming Realme Q3s will sport an LCD display with variable refresh rates. The smartphone will get seven refresh rate options — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz refresh rates. These variable refresh rates can be automatically matched to the usage of the smartphone, switching between smooth and power-saving modes. The display will also get DCI-P3 movie wide colour gamut, ensuring a rich and vivid colour depiction. Realme Q3s also gets HDR10 support with 4096 levels of fine dimming.

Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek teased through a post on Weibo last month that Realme Q3s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Derek also mentioned that this will be a significant upgrade to the smartphone, as the Realme Q3launched in April — is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Last month, a Realme smartphone was spotted with a TENAA listing with the model number RMX3461/ RMX3463. The listing — spotted by Playfuldroid — leaked many key specifications of the smartphone. As per the listing, the Realme smartphone will sport a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixel) LTPS display with a hole-punch cutout. The processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage - expandable via a microSD card.

The listing shows that the Realme smartphone will feature a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. As per the listing, the RMX3461 smartphone will have a battery with 4,880mAh rated capacity and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. RMX3461 is speculated to be the Realme Q3s.

Earlier this week, Realme RMX3461 was spotted on Geekbench and scored 791 points and 2783 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The smartphone is shown to run Android 11 and pack 8GB of RAM. The listing shows a 1.80GHz octa-core ARM Qualcomm processor.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
