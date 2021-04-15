Realme Q3 smartphone series will be launched in China soon. The company took to Weibo to also reveal that the Realme Q2 series has reached 1 million sales since its launch in October last year. The Chinese tech giant, however, hasn't revealed much about the Realme Q3 series but a report has listed out alleged specifications of the vanilla Realme Q3. As per a report, the handset could come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, and is expected to be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As per a post by Realme on Weibo, the Realme Q3 series will be “coming soon.” A specific date wasn't announced. These smartphones are expected to come with 5G support. It is to be noted that all the smartphones in the Realme Q2 series — the vanilla Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and Realme Q2i — made their debut in China last year with 5G support. Realme Q2 was launched in India as Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India earlier this year. The Weibo post also mentions that the Realme Q2 series sales numbers have crossed the 1-million mark, however, the company did not delve out any information on variant-wise sale numbers.

In another Realme Q3-related development, the alleged specifications of the vanilla Realme Q3 smartphones have surfaced in a report by MyDrivers. The report claims that the smartphone will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR4X-2133 RAM. The smartphone could come equipped with a 120Hz display screen and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. As far as the camera is concerned, the phone may feature a quad rear camera setup, and connectivity features may include Bluetooth 5.2 as well as Wi-Fi 6.

