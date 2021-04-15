Technology News
Realme Q3 could be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 April 2021 17:25 IST
Realme Q3 was launched as Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Realme Q3 appears to be a mid-range offering
  • Realme Q2 series is exclusive to China
  • Realme Q3 may feature a 120Hz display

Realme Q3 smartphone series will be launched in China soon. The company took to Weibo to also reveal that the Realme Q2 series has reached 1 million sales since its launch in October last year. The Chinese tech giant, however, hasn't revealed much about the Realme Q3 series but a report has listed out alleged specifications of the vanilla Realme Q3. As per a report, the handset could come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, and is expected to be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

As per a post by Realme on Weibo, the Realme Q3 series will be “coming soon.” A specific date wasn't announced. These smartphones are expected to come with 5G support. It is to be noted that all the smartphones in the Realme Q2 series — the vanilla Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and Realme Q2i — made their debut in China last year with 5G support. Realme Q2 was launched in India as Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G in India earlier this year. The Weibo post also mentions that the Realme Q2 series sales numbers have crossed the 1-million mark, however, the company did not delve out any information on variant-wise sale numbers.

In another Realme Q3-related development, the alleged specifications of the vanilla Realme Q3 smartphones have surfaced in a report by MyDrivers. The report claims that the smartphone will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR4X-2133 RAM. The smartphone could come equipped with a 120Hz display screen and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. As far as the camera is concerned, the phone may feature a quad rear camera setup, and connectivity features may include Bluetooth 5.2 as well as Wi-Fi 6.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
