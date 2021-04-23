Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, and Realme Q3i have been unveiled in China as the latest budget-friendly 5G phones from the company. Realme Q3 is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, Realme Q3 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, and Realme Q3i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. All three smartphone models come with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The new Realme phones are offered in multiple storage configurations and colour options.

Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro, Realme Q3i price, availability

Realme Q3 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Psychedelic Silver and Sci-Fi Black colour options.

Realme Q3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB + 256GB storage option costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100). The Pro variant comes in three colour – Electric Blue, Firefly, and Gravity Black.

Realme Q3 and Realme Q3 Pro are currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from April 29.

Lastly, Realme Q3i costs CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in Light Blue and Particle Ash colours, and it is on sale in the country.

As of now, there is no information on when the Realme Q3 series will be available internationally.

Realme Q3 specifications

Realme Q3 runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, 405ppi pixel density, and 600 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 750G SoC and Adreno 619 GPU with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Realme Q3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

Connectivity options on Realme Q3 include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well that doubles as the power button. Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging in the Realme Q3. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.8mm and weighs 189 grams.

Realme Q3 Pro specifications

The Pro variant features a slightly smaller 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Realme Q3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with the ARM G77 MC9 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has pretty much the same configuration as Realme Q3 but it upgrades the primary sensor to a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, the selfie shooter has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

Connectivity options and sensors are the same as the Realme Q3 as well but the 3.5mm headphone jack has been removed here. The Pro variant comes with a smaller battery at 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on Realme Q3 Pro instead of a side-mounted one. The phone measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Q3i specifications

Realme Q3i features the same display as Realme Q3 but with 90Hz refresh rate instead of 120Hz. Under the hood, Realme Q3i comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It has a triple rear camera setup as well that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a monochrome sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. Details for the selfie camera are currently unclear.

It also has 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Realme Q3i. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

