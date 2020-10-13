Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and Realme Q2i have been launched in China as a follow up to the Realme Q that was launched back in September. The three phones come with 5G support, large batteries, and MediaTek processors. The Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro are offered in two RAM and storage configurations, and two colour options. The Realme Q2i is offered in a single configuration and two colour options. The Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro follow the same design for the selfie camera, whereas the Realme Q2i has a different notched design.

Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i: Price, availability

The Realme Q2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,200) for the 4GB + 128GB model and at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,200) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The phone is offered in a blue and silver colour options. The Realme Q2 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in grey and a gradient colour option. Both the Realme Q2 and the Realme Q2 Pro will go on sale starting October 19 in the country.

Lastly, the Realme Q2i is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The phone is available in blue and silver colour options. It will be up for pre-orders starting October 21.

Realme Q2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q2 runs on Realme UI, based on Android 10. The company has said that the phone will be updated to Realme UI 2.0 with an OTA update. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the Realme Q2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, accompanied by the ARM G7 MC3 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDRx4 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme Q2 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera sensor with a f/2.1 lens, housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

For storage, the phone comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 on board as standard and it can be expanded using a microSD card. The Realme Q2 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyro sensor. The Realme Q2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme Q2 Pro specifications

The Realme Q2 Pro carries pretty much the same specifications as the vanilla Realme Q2 with some changes. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It seems like the Pro variant does not have a high refresh rate display. The Realme Q2 Pro is powered by the same Dimensity 800U processor but with the Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The cameras are the same as the Realme Q2 with the only difference being a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the Realme Q2 Pro that has an f/2.5 aperture. For storage, the phone can be equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. The sensor setup is the same as well. The Realme Q2 Pro is backed by a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery that supports faster 65W fast charging. Coming to the dimensions, the Pro variant measures 160.9x74.4x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Realme Q2i specifications

The Realme Q2i features a 6.5-inch display with 88.7 percent screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For photos and videos, the Realme Q2i comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 lens, a secondary sensor with a macro lens, and a depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. You get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front housed in a notch.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. You get a rear mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.