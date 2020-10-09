Technology News
loading

Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish

Realme Q2 series specifications have also been leaked online.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 October 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish

The Realme Q2 smartphone series was teased by the company’s Vice President, Xu Qi Chase

Highlights
  • Realme Q2 will have a leather finish
  • The company VP teased photos of the upcoming series
  • As per a tipster, the phones are Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro

Realme Q2 smartphone series will come with a leather finish and a trendy design. The company's Vice President Xu Qi Chase teased details of the upcoming series that is expected to be launched soon. Chase also shared photos of the Realme Q2 smartphones, where the light grey colour of the phone is visible, along with a leather finish. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked specifications of the Realme Q2 series. According to the leak, one of the phones in the photos is the Realme Q2, while the other is Realme Q2 Pro.

Chase took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to tease the Realme Q2. The executive said that Realme will apply high-end plain leather craftsmanship to the upcoming series. The phones visible have the company's “Dare to Leap” logo printed. The Realme Q2 series could be launched in China on October 13.

Realme Q2 specifications (expected)

The Realme Q2 is expected feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per the tipster. It will be reportedly by powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, however, the name of the chipset has not been revealed yet, but it will have support for 5G connectivity. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is also tipped to pack a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls in the front. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Realme Q2 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme Q2 Pro is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As per the leak, it will pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is also expected to come with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q2, Realme Q2 specifications, Realme Q2 Pro specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 8T to Come in Aquamarine Green, Renders on Retail Site Reveal
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. iPhone 12 Lineup Surfaces Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  6. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed
  8. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Phones to Get Up to Rs. 40,000 Price Cut
  10. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut, 128GB Variant Now Retails at Rs. 25,990
  3. iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications Surface Ahead of October 13 Launch Event
  4. Huawei Ousted From Heart of EU as Nokia Wins Belgian 5G Contracts
  5. Motorola Revou, Motorola ZX2 Android TV Range Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips
  7. Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed Over a Month After Launch
  9. OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com