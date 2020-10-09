Realme Q2 Series Teased, Will Sport Leather Finish

Realme Q2 smartphone series will come with a leather finish and a trendy design. The company's Vice President Xu Qi Chase teased details of the upcoming series that is expected to be launched soon. Chase also shared photos of the Realme Q2 smartphones, where the light grey colour of the phone is visible, along with a leather finish. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked specifications of the Realme Q2 series. According to the leak, one of the phones in the photos is the Realme Q2, while the other is Realme Q2 Pro.

Chase took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to tease the Realme Q2. The executive said that Realme will apply high-end plain leather craftsmanship to the upcoming series. The phones visible have the company's “Dare to Leap” logo printed. The Realme Q2 series could be launched in China on October 13.

Realme Q2 specifications (expected)

The Realme Q2 is expected feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per the tipster. It will be reportedly by powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, however, the name of the chipset has not been revealed yet, but it will have support for 5G connectivity. It is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is also tipped to pack a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls in the front. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Realme Q2 Pro specifications (expected)

Realme Q2 Pro is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As per the leak, it will pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is also expected to come with support for 65W fast charging.

