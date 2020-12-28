Technology News
Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Q2 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 December 2020 13:39 IST
Realme Q2 debuted in the UK last month as Realme 7 5G

Highlights
  • Realme Q2 purportedly surfaced on the BIS site
  • The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC
  • Realme Q2 was launched in China in October

Realme Q2 appears to be heading to India soon. While Realme hasn't yet provided any details about the launch, a listing has purportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website that hints at an imminent India launch of Realme Q2. The smartphone debuted in China alongside Realme Q2 Pro and Realme Q2i in October. It was launched in the UK as Realme 7 5G. Realme Q2 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and includes 5G support.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted an image on Twitter that shows the BIS listing of a new Realme phone with model number RMX2117. This had been associated with Realme Q2.

Sharma said the listing of the new model suggests imminent launch of Realme Q2 in India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for clarity on the development. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Realme Q2 price in India (expected)

Realme Q2 price in India is yet to be revealed. However, the phone was launched in China at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The India pricing is likely to be aligned with its Chinese counterpart. However, Realme is yet to provide an official word on the launch and pricing of the new smartphone.

Realme Q2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q2 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. It houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The setup also comes with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme Q2 also features a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.1 lens.

Realme Q2 has 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It measures 162.2x75.1x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Q2

Realme Q2

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Realme Q2 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, May Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specifications
