Realme Q series is all set to launch on September 5, and the company is now dropping teasers regularly to detail its key features. The latest set of teasers reveal that the phone will be equipped with a Super Night Scene mode that will offer good quality low light photos, and there will also be an ultra-macro mode that will enable users to take crisp macro shots. The Realme Q is confirmed to sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The latest teaser video published on Realme's official Weibo account suggests that the Realme Q will be equipped with a Super Night Scene mode. The mode will enable users to take good quality low-light photos with little loss of detail. The video shows off the Realme Q's low-light photo taking abilities, and another teaser video shows off a new ultra-macro mode that will enable great non-blurry macro shots as well.

There's one more video published by Realme that teases the Portrait mode light effect filters. Furthermore, Realme has also published some camera sample photos to show off the quad camera setup's photo-taking prowess. One photo is taken at dusk while the other is taken in the day. You can see the camera samples above.

Realme Q is confirmed to run on Android Pie-based Color OS 6, be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoV, and pack a 4,035mAh battery along with 20W VOOC fast charging technology. It will sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, and some leaks have also tipped the Realme Q to be the rebranded Realme 5 Pro that was launched in India recently.

The phone is tipped to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, a diamond cut back panel design, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.