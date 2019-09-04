Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch

Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch

One sample photo shows the details captured at dusk, while the other is taken during the day.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme Q camera samples were published on Weibo

Highlights
  • Realme Q is set to launch on September 5
  • The phone is confirmed to sport a quad camera setup
  • It will pack a 4,035mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Realme Q series is all set to launch on September 5, and the company is now dropping teasers regularly to detail its key features. The latest set of teasers reveal that the phone will be equipped with a Super Night Scene mode that will offer good quality low light photos, and there will also be an ultra-macro mode that will enable users to take crisp macro shots. The Realme Q is confirmed to sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The latest teaser video published on Realme's official Weibo account suggests that the Realme Q will be equipped with a Super Night Scene mode. The mode will enable users to take good quality low-light photos with little loss of detail. The video shows off the Realme Q's low-light photo taking abilities, and another teaser video shows off a new ultra-macro mode that will enable great non-blurry macro shots as well.

There's one more video published by Realme that teases the Portrait mode light effect filters. Furthermore, Realme has also published some camera sample photos to show off the quad camera setup's photo-taking prowess. One photo is taken at dusk while the other is taken in the day. You can see the camera samples above.

Realme Q is confirmed to run on Android Pie-based Color OS 6, be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoV, and pack a 4,035mAh battery along with 20W VOOC fast charging technology. It will sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, and some leaks have also tipped the Realme Q to be the rebranded Realme 5 Pro that was launched in India recently.

The phone is tipped to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, a diamond cut back panel design, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Realme Q

Realme Q

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q, Realme Q Launch, Realme Q Teasers, Realme Q Cameras, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Exynos 980 SoC Launched, the Company's First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor
Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  2. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  3. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  7. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic SoC
  8. Jio to Launch a Security App for Gated Communities
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pearl White Variant Launched in India
  10. Joker, The Batman Crossover Theories Fuelled by Robert Pattinson
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch
  3. PS4 Price in India Drops to Rs. 29,990, New 1TB Bundle Available Mid-September
  4. Samsung Exynos 980 SoC Launched, the Company's First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor
  5. PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update
  6. Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  7. Gionee F9 Plus With Octa-Core SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Indian Wearables Market Shipped a Record 3 Million Units in Q2: IDC
  9. Amazon Fined EUR 4 Million in France Over Competition Issues: Report
  10. Sony Xperia 1 Compact Smartphone Teased Ahead of IFA Launch on Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.