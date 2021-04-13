Technology News
Realme Q Series Teased by Company Executive, Will Offer Balance of Price and Performance

Realme Q series details are unclear and the company executive did share a release timeline for the smartphones in the series.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 April 2021 17:53 IST
Realme GT is a flagship phone that may launch in India next month

Highlights
  • Realme Q series teased by Realme executive
  • It is unclear which phones will be part of the series
  • Realme Q series will offer balance of price and performance

Realme Q series smartphone models have been teased by a company executive as a value for money offering. The executive shared that the Realme Q series of phones will not be as powerful as Realme GT series phones but will offer good value when it comes to price to performance. Realme GT series is the company's latest flagship offering that includes the Realme GT and Realme GT Neo. For now, the company has not shared any details on the new Q series phones.

Realme GT series brings flagship specifications with a price to match, albeit cheaper than some other flagship offerings in the market. With its new Q series of smartphones, Realme wants to deliver more budget friendly smartphones that offer even more value when it comes to price to performance, Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek shared on Weibo. While these Q series smartphones will not be as powerful as the Realme GT series, both the Realme Q series and Realme GT series together would be able to satisfy a broader audience.

Derek did not share any specific details about the Realme Q series of smartphones and it is unclear when they will break cover. Realme GT, on the other hand, is expected to launch in India next month as teased by Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong.

Speaking of budget friendly smartphones, Realme recently launched the Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in India. These phones start at an entry-level price of Rs. 6,999 and offer entry-level specifications as well. The Realme C series of smartphones are known for their affordable pricing and decent specifications. The Realme Q series, however, seems like it will offer better specifications compared to the Realme C series.

Interestingly, the company released a phone named Realme Q back in September 2019 in China which was a rebranded Realme 5 Pro. Where this Realme Q stacks up in the upcoming Realme Q series, remains to be seen.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q series, Realme GT series, Realme
Vineet Washington
