Technology News
loading

Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped

The alleged Realme Q series phone carries a model number of RMX2117 in the listing.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 September 2020 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme Q series smartphone is listed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme Q series smartphone may support 5G
  • The phone may launch with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options
  • Realme Q series phone may pack a 4,900mAh battery

Realme Q series seem to be getting a new smartphone and it allegedly been spotted on TENAA, offering a glimpse of the possible specifications. A Realme smartphone with model number RMX2117 was spotted on the regulator's website and it is being speculated that the phone could be a part of the company's Q series that already includes one phone. The TENAA listing shows the phone sporting a 6.5-inch display and powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4GHz. The listing also hints that the phone may carry up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Realme hasn't officially confirmed any of the specifications.

As per the listing on TENAA, the smartphone with model number RMX2117 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Allegedly belonging to the rumoured Realme Q series, the smartphone supports 5G and is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4GHz.

The Realme Q series phone may be launched in China in three RAM options – 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, that may be coupled with three inbuilt storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The listing also shows a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It may be launched in four colour options – Black, Blue, Gray, and Silver.

The phone is seen featuring a rectangular camera module that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel snapper, and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel camera at the front. The Realme RMX2117 smartphone packs a 4,900mAh battery. The handset runs on Android 10 and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone measures 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

The development comes a week after Realme vice president Xu Qi Chase teased the arrival of a new series, including the Q series, V series, and X series, with in a poster. Chase noted that the upcoming phone will be powered by a 5nm flagship chipset.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Q

Realme Q

Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q series, Realme RMX2117, Realme
COVID-19 Surveillance Tool Apparently Used in Uttar Pradesh Exposed Data of Over 80 Lakh People: Researchers

Related Stories

Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  2. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Unlimited Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, More
  4. Mukesh Ambani Plans $54 Smartphone After Google Deal: Report
  5. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  6. Vi Is Offering One Year Zee5 Premium Subscription for Free With Five Plans
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 3.4 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Nokia 2.4 Debuts As Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Mi Smart Speaker Expected to Launch in India on September 29
  3. Zoom, Twitter Hit by Allegations of Racial Bias in Algorithms, Twitter Says Work to Be Done
  4. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  5. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched
  6. TikTok Proposes Social Media Coalition to Curb Harmful Content
  7. Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. COVID-19 Surveillance Tool Apparently Used in Uttar Pradesh Exposed Data of Over 80 Lakh People: Researchers
  9. Jio Postpaid Plus Announced, Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, and More
  10. Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com