Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report

Realme is expected to launch a new smartphone in the Realme Q series on October 13, as per a media report. Citing a Chinese tipster, the report claims that the recently-tipped smartphone in the Realme Q series will be a 5G handset and will feature OLED display, under display fingerprint sensor and 65W fast charging support. It is being speculated that this device could come with the Realme UI 2.0 as a company executive claimed last week on Weibo.

Citing tipster Digital Chat Nation on Weibo, Gizmochina reported that a new phone in the Realme Q series would debut on October 13. A quick translation of the post by the tipster suggests that the smartphone will come with 5G, an OLED display, an under display fingerprint sensor, and 65W fast charging support that will be exclusive to the new product. Realme hasn't announced anything about the smartphone, however, a company executive has already hinted at a smartphone launch in October.

Last week, Realme vice president, Xu Qi Chase, claimed that a new smartphone with the Realme UI 2.0 would be launched in October. Two smartphones with model numbers RMX2117 and RMX2173, allegedly belonging to the Realme Q series and Realme X series, were approved by the TENAA of China. It was claimed that the the phone with model number RMX2117 will debut as Realme Q series smartphone; however, the report says that RMX2173 may launch as a Realme Q series phone.

Realme Q-series phone specifications (rumored)

The upcoming Realme Q series phone may come equipped with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with hole-punch cutout and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to feature an under display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

For photography, the Realme Q series phone is said to come with a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel camera sensors in a quad camera setup. On the front, it could come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone may house a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. The phone may come equipped with Realme UI 2.0.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.