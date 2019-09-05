After weeks of dropping teasers, Realme has finally launched the Realme Q in China. Realme Q, despite the name pointing towards an entirely new series of phones, is actually a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro that was launched in India last month. The Realme Q packs quad rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE. The phone has been launched in a total of three memory variants and two colour options and is already up for pre-orders in China.

Realme Q price

Realme Q's base 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at CNY 998 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in China. The phone's 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,000), while the top-end 8GB + 128GB version has been priced a CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in China. The price of the last two variants mentioned above is introductory, and will go up by CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000) soon. The Realme Q can be picked up in Light Green and Light Blue colours in China starting September 9 from the company's official website, JingDong Mall, Suning, and TMall.

Realme Q specifications

The first Realme Q series phone packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone's onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card of up to 256GB capacity. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Akin to the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme Q also packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture that employs 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver brighter selfies. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Realme Q comes equipped with a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.