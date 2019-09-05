Technology News
loading

Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro

Realme Q, a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro has been launched in China packing quad rear cameras.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro

Realme Q packs quad rear cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme Q sports a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor
  • It packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera that produces pixel-binned photos
  • The phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support

After weeks of dropping teasers, Realme has finally launched the Realme Q in China. Realme Q, despite the name pointing towards an entirely new series of phones, is actually a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro that was launched in India last month. The Realme Q packs quad rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE. The phone has been launched in a total of three memory variants and two colour options and is already up for pre-orders in China.

Realme Q price

Realme Q's base 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at CNY 998 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in China. The phone's 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,198 (roughly Rs. 12,000), while the top-end 8GB + 128GB version has been priced a CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in China. The price of the last two variants mentioned above is introductory, and will go up by CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000) soon. The Realme Q can be picked up in Light Green and Light Blue colours in China starting September 9 from the company's official website, JingDong Mall, Suning, and TMall.

Realme Q specifications

The first Realme Q series phone packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The phone's onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card of up to 256GB capacity. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Akin to the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme Q also packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture that employs 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver brighter selfies. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Realme Q comes equipped with a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

Realme Q

Realme Q

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Q, Realme Q Specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Calendar's 'Working Hours' Feature Gets an Update, Now Turned On by Default for All Users
Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  4. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  5. Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Smartphones Launched in India
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  8. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  9. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, Preview Offer Migration – All You Need to Know
  2. Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks Targeting Android-Based Smartphones: Check Point
  3. OnePlus 7 Pro Gets Wide-Angle, Telephoto Video and More Features in Android 10 Open Beta
  4. Sony Xperia 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro
  6. Google Calendar's 'Working Hours' Feature Gets an Update, Now Turned On by Default for All Users
  7. Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted
  8. Realme XT India Launch Date Set for September 13, Sports a 64-Megapixel Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Before Diwali
  10. Trump Says US Does Not Want to Discuss Huawei With China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.