Realme Q Official Poster, Leaked Hands-On Images Suggest It Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro for China

Realme Q in the leaked images looks identical to Realme 5 Pro’s Crystal Green variant.

By | Updated: 30 August 2019 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme Q will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor

Highlights
  • Realme Q will pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • A quad rear camera setup has been confirmed for it
  • The phone will sport a 16-megapixel front camera

Realme recently began teasing the launch of a new Q-series of phones in China. An official teaser image of the Realme Q revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC and will pack quad rear cameras. But interestingly, the phone's design looked strikingly similar to the Realme 5 Pro, indicating that the company might launch the Realme 5 Pro under the Realme Q name in China. Now, a full set of leaked Realme Q hands-on images suggest that the phone might well be a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro.

After teasing the launch of Realme Q series in China, the company yesterday dropped a poster showing the Realme Q itself, revealing that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712, which is the same SoC that powers the Realme 5 Pro as well. Moreover, the phone depicted in the poster looks identical to the Realme 5 Pro, down to the quad rear cameras and the company's signature diamond-cut design with a gradient finish.

And if that was not enough of an unofficial confirmation, a whole set of leaked hands-on images showing the Realme Q's retail package and the phone itself from all angles suggest that it is indeed a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro. The leaked images, which surfaced on Weibo, show the Realme Q which looks identical to the Realme 5 Pro's Crystal Green colour variant.

It is also worth mentioning that the Realme 5 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA, lending more strength to the speculation that the phone will almost definitely hit the shelves in China, but under a different name if Realme's Q-series campaign is anything to go by.

If that turns out to be true, the Realme Q will sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and will draw power from the Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The lights will be kept on by a 4,035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. As for the imaging hardware, we can expect the Realme Q to pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, while selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

