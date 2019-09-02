Technology News
loading

Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO

Realme Q appears to be a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro for China.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Highlights
  • Realme's CMO has revealed the specifications of the device online
  • Realme Q will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • The Realme Q series will be launched in China on September 5

Just days before the launch of the Realme Q, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Xu Qi Chase, has revealed the specifications of the device online, media reported on Monday.

On Weibo, Chase confirmed that the smartphone, which will be launched on September 5, would be powered by a 4,035mAh battery along with 20W VOOC fast charging technology.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, same as the Realme 5 Pro (Review), news portal GizmoChina reported. In terms of software, the phone will run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 on top.

To recall, Realme last week announced the Realme Q series will be launching in China on September 5. Since then, the company has teased the presence of the Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 48-megapixel camera. Teaser posters and leaked images have also tipped the Realme Q will be a rebranded Realme 5 Pro.

The Realme XT (First Impressions), the company's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India.

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. To recall, the company had detailed the smartphone at a media event last week. We also got our hands on the Realme XT ahead of its India launch, and you can read our first impressions of the smartphone here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q, Realme, Xu Qi Chase
Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  2. From Bard of Blood to This Is Us: TV Shows to Stream in September
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  6. Air India Asks Passengers Not to Fly With Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
  7. Vivo Y15 (2019), Vivo Y17 Price In India Slashed
  8. Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Performs Final Lunar Orbit Move, Lander to Separate Today
  10. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Specifications, Design Tipped From Retail Box Leak, Allegedly Company Site Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Specifications, Design Tipped From Retail Box Leak, Allegedly Company Site Listing
  3. Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
  4. Realme XT Pro May Just Have Been Leaked, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 730G SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
  5. World of Warcraft Nostalgia to Boost Activision Blizzard: Barron's
  6. The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time, With $1.564 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set for September 19 at Munich Event
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Up to Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount Until September 6 in OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon Sale
  9. Apple Watch Series 2, Watch Series 3 Eligible for Screen Replacement Programme
  10. Air India Requests Passengers Not to Fly With Older 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.