Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme had earlier this week confirmed that it would launch the Realme Q-series smartphone on September 5 in China, has said in a new post on Weibo that the device would be powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and also detailed it would feature a 48-megapixel camera. The Realme Q series launch event has been teased to see the launch of four products, and this Snapdragon 712 SoC + 48-megapixel camera smartphone may just be one of them.

Realme teased the presence of the Snapdragon 712 SoC in a post on its Weibo page, while another post reiterated this fact alongside mentioning it would also feature a 48-megapixel Sony sensor - expected to be the Sony IMX586 - in a quad rear camera setup. There have been several reports that Realme is planning to launch its own operating system, separate from ColorOS, and the Realme Q may be the brand's first phone with this OS, IANS reports. As we mentioned, the Realme Q series was first teased earlier this week.

Based on its teased specifications thus far, at least one phone in the Realme Q series may be a rebranded variant of the Realme 5 Pro, which was launched in India earlier in August. The smartphone was spotted as certified by TENAA in China, thus corroborating the speculation. This may also imply that the Realme 5 may get a rebranded variant in the Realme Q series.

The Realme XT, the company's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. The Realme XT (First Impressions) sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.