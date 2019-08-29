AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme had earlier this week confirmed that it would launch the Realme Q-series smartphone on September 5 in China, has said in a new post on Weibo that the device would be powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and also detailed it would feature a 48-megapixel camera. The Realme Q series launch event has been teased to see the launch of four products, and this Snapdragon 712 SoC + 48-megapixel camera smartphone may just be one of them.
Realme teased the presence of the Snapdragon 712 SoC in a post on its Weibo page, while another post reiterated this fact alongside mentioning it would also feature a 48-megapixel Sony sensor - expected to be the Sony IMX586 - in a quad rear camera setup. There have been several reports that Realme is planning to launch its own operating system, separate from ColorOS, and the Realme Q may be the brand's first phone with this OS, IANS reports. As we mentioned, the Realme Q series was first teased earlier this week.
Based on its teased specifications thus far, at least one phone in the Realme Q series may be a rebranded variant of the Realme 5 Pro, which was launched in India earlier in August. The smartphone was spotted as certified by TENAA in China, thus corroborating the speculation. This may also imply that the Realme 5 may get a rebranded variant in the Realme Q series.
The Realme XT, the company's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. The Realme XT (First Impressions) sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement