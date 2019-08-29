Technology News
loading

Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera

Realme Q series will be launching on September 5 in China.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme had earlier this week confirmed that it would launch the Realme Q-series smartphone on September 5 in China, has said in a new post on Weibo that the device would be powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC, and also detailed it would feature a 48-megapixel camera. The Realme Q series launch event has been teased to see the launch of four products, and this Snapdragon 712 SoC + 48-megapixel camera smartphone may just be one of them.

Realme teased the presence of the Snapdragon 712 SoC in a post on its Weibo page, while another post reiterated this fact alongside mentioning it would also feature a 48-megapixel Sony sensor - expected to be the Sony IMX586 - in a quad rear camera setup. There have been several reports that Realme is planning to launch its own operating system, separate from ColorOS, and the Realme Q may be the brand's first phone with this OS, IANS reports. As we mentioned, the Realme Q series was first teased earlier this week.

Based on its teased specifications thus far, at least one phone in the Realme Q series may be a rebranded variant of the Realme 5 Pro, which was launched in India earlier in August. The smartphone was spotted as certified by TENAA in China, thus corroborating the speculation. This may also imply that the Realme 5 may get a rebranded variant in the Realme Q series.

The Realme XT, the company's first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera on the back, is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. The Realme XT (First Impressions) sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Q, Realme
RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
WPS Office Now Available on the Mac, Company Promises Increased India Focus
Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  3. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Realme XT First Impressions
  5. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  7. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  8. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  9. Microsoft Outlook Finally Receives Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. WPS Office Now Available on the Mac, Company Promises Increased India Focus
  2. Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
  3. RedmiBook 14 Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
  4. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon
  6. Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report
  8. Tecno Spark 4 Air, Tecno Spark Go Phones With Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.