  Realme Phones to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019, Some Realme 2 Pro Users Report Battery Drain Issue

Realme Phones to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019, Some Realme 2 Pro Users Report Battery Drain Issue

, 10 December 2018
Realme 2 Pro was launched in India in September

Highlights

  • Realme to roll out Android Pie in Q1 2019
  • It will be rolled out for all Realme phones up to date
  • Realme 2 Pro users are reporting of battery drain issue after last update

Last month, Realme Mobiles confirmed that its Realme 1 and Realme 2 devices will receive Android Pie update soon. Now, the company's customer support handle has confirmed that all the smartphones launched up to date will also receive the Android Pie update soon. The timeline for the Pie update is set to be Q1 2019, and the latest announcement confirms that the Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 will also receive the Android Pie update next year. Furthermore, several Realme 2 Pro users are reporting of battery drain issue after last update.

The Realme India Support handle has confirmed in a reply tweet that all Realme phones launched up to date will receive Android Pie update in Q1 or Q2 2019. This comes after it earlier confirmed that the Realme 2 and Realme 1 will receive Android Pie update soon. The remaining devices which are the Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 will also receive the Android Pie update as well. The update should roll out to all these above-mentioned phones in either Q1 or Q2 of 2019. It has also confirmed that the Realme 2 Pro will receive slow-motion video recording with the update next year.

Talking about ColorOS 5.2, the company has also confirmed in a reply tweet that the Realme 2 will get the update by the end of this month. To recall, the Realme 1 already started receiving ColorOS 5.2 last month, and now the Realme 2 will also receive it by the end of December. This was also confirmed by the company via a reply tweet through its official customer support handle. There's no confirmation from the company's end though.

Furthermore, ever since the last November security patch, several Realme 2 Pro users have been experiencing battery drain problems, and have taken to Twitter to report the issue. While the company claims to have rolled out an update to fix the problem, several users are still reporting issues. The issue seems to stem from the TouchPal keyboard, causing the battery to drain real fast. Uninstalling the app could be a workaround, but Realme Mobiles may possibly fix the issue with the December security patch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: realme Mobiles, REalme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1, Android Pie, ColorOs 5.2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
10.or G
