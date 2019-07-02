In its latest episode of #AskMadhav, Realme Mobiles has now confirmed that it is working on a system-wide dark mode feature for its phones, and will roll it out in a future OTA update. There's no exact timeline announced on when this feature will arrive as of now. In the new episode, CEO Madhav Sheth also confirmed that an upcoming Realme phone will bring the best camera experience, and there will also be a comeback of the Classic Red colour option seen with the Realme 1 Diamond Red design.

Sheth, in its latest #AskMadhav YouTube video, has confirmed that the company is working a new system-wide dark mode. It is looking to bring this feature to all existing Realme phones, and will roll it out soon. There's no exact confirmation on when this feature will be rolled out to all users, but the company has assured that it is working on it.

He also confirmed that the Time Stamps will be introduced to the Camera app in the later part of Q3 2019. The new Camera UI introduced with the ColorOS 6 for the Realme 3 Pro, will arrive for all users, including Realme 1 and Realme U1 users soon. The useful Screen On Time feature will also be available sometime in later part of Q3. Internal audio screen recording in the screen recording feature has been demanded by many users, and the CEO has now confirmed that it will arrive on all devices in future OTA updates. Furthermore, VOOC chargers and cables bundled inside Realme phones will start being sold separately soon. There's no word on exactly when these accessories will be available online for now.

As mentioned, he also confirmed that a future Redmi phone will bring back the classic Diamond Red colour finish seen on the Realme 1 phone. Furthermore, answering a user's query on if the company will launch a triple camera phone, Sheth said, “Be it your 48 MP Camera, 64 MP camera, triple camera or quad camera, Realme stands as a challenger and a dare to leap brand. We will always bring surprises one by one, out of our yellow boxes for sure. I can't tell you the exact specs of our next products but what I can guarantee you is, the best camera experience in the smartphone is on your way.”

For now, the company is looking to launch the Realme X in India very soon. The company made it available in China first, and is now teasing it to launch in India as well.