Realme Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC was announced last week and it comes with a Kryo 670 CPU.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 May 2021 11:51 IST
Realme teased the arrival of a new phone codenamed ‘Quicksilver’

Highlights
  • Realme is set to host a launch event in China on May 25
  • At this event, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is expected
  • Realme ‘Quicksilver’ is tipped to launch on June 18

Realme is reportedly working on bringing two new phones to the market. It recently teased the arrival of a new phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. A fresh leak now suggests that the company is also working on another phone that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. And the two phones are now anticipated to launch on June 18. The leak claims that the phones were to be launched at the Realme event scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, but their debut has now been moved to June.

The new Realme leak comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. While the leak mentions the processors expected on the two rumoured phones — Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC — the tipster doesn't offer details on the names of the phones. A recent teaser from Realme suggested that the phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is codenamed ‘QuickSilver', but that's all that we know so far.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC was announced last week. It comes with a Kryo 670 CPU that is designed to offer up to 40 percent better performance over the Kryo 475 CPU available on the Snapdragon 768G. The chip also includes an Adreno 642L GPU, a low-power Hexagon 770 processor and 2nd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub for improved AI features. There is a Qualcomm Spectra 570L triple image signal processor (ISP) that is capable of concurrently capturing triple images of up to 22-megapixel resolution. The triple ISP also supports wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras as well as offers 4K HDR10+ video capturing.

Realme hasn't offered a June 18 launch event yet, but it is hosting an event in China on Tuesday, May 25. The company has teased that it will launch the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition at the event, which is expected to be an upgraded model of the Realme GT Neo. The new phone will be equipped with 65W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Quicksilver, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map Teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India, But As 'Erangle'

