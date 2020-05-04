Technology News
Realme Phones, Other Products Now on Sale via Realme Website, Amazon, and Flipkart in Green, Orange Zones

Not all Realme products may be available via Realme website right now.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 May 2020 16:04 IST
Realme 6 can be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights
  • MHA recently eased delivery restrictions in Green and Orange zones
  • Non-essential goods to these zones can now be delivered
  • Realme products are available to buy in Orange and Green zones

Realme has announced that the company is "taking orders" for its products starting today - after the central government eased restrictions on the delivery of non-essential goods in Orange and Green zones across India. The company is, however, not taking orders from areas that are marked as Red zones by the government. Currently, customers residing in Orange and Green zones can buy Realme products, including Realme smartphones and smart bands from the website and e-commerce sites. Customers in the safe zones may also notice that some Realme products are out of stock and they can get the updates over their availability by selecting the "Notify Me" option.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart can now take orders for non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops and can deliver them in areas marked Green and Orange zones by the government. Similarly, the delivery of non-essential goods in Red Zones across the country is restricted. Realme, therefore, announced the company will deliver its products in the non-restricted zones across the country, "adhering to government's revised directives."

"We are open to taking orders May 4 onwards, making sure we can serve our customers in the best possible way and deliver to the best of our abilities," Realme in the note on their website said.

Customers can purchase Realme products including Realme smartphones and bands, via the company website. However, few customers despite being in a safe zone may notice that the respective product is out stock, and therefore, they can get updates about its availability by selecting the notify me option. For instance, we were able to verify that several Realme products including Realme X50 Pro, the Realme 6, and Realme Band were available to purchase in certain Orange zones. However, the same products were out of stock in areas that were marked as either Orange and Green. The products were "not available" for purchase in Red zones such as Delhi which has all its 11 districts marked as Red.

realme6 buynow greenzone realme Realme

Realme website showing the "Buy Now" option for Realme 6 after entering a Green zone pin code

Similarly, we tried purchasing the same products on Amazon and Flipkart, using the same pin codes of Orange zones and Green zones. Both the websites provided the "Buy Now" option with an estimated time of delivery between 4 to 14 days.

realme6 buynow greenzone flipkart Realme

Flipkart showing the 'Buy Now' option for Realme 6 after entering an Orange zone pin code
Photo Credit: Flipkart

In March, Realme had announced that the company has extended the warranty period on all its products till May 31. The warranty extension is applicable on products including Realme smartphones, wearables, and more, whose warranty expires between March 20 to April 20.

Currently, India is under a lockdown till May 17. The government recently classified areas based on the number of coronavirus cases as Red, Orange, and Green. This decision was taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
