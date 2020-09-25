Technology News
loading

Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to announce the news.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 September 2020 13:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month

Realme will be launching a new smartphone next month that will come with Realme UI 2.0

Highlights
  • A new Realme smartphone will be launched next month
  • It will come with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box
  • Realme UI 2.0 has features like Dual Mode Music Share and dark modes

Realme will be launching a new smartphone next month that will come with the recently-unveiled Realme UI 2.0, revealed the company's vice president, Xu Qi Chase, on Chinese social networking platform Weibo. Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 was unveiled by Realme earlier this week and boasts of features such as Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, and multiple dark modes.

The Realme VP announced on Weibo that an Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 smartphone will be released next month. The executive shared no other details about the upcoming Realme phone.

Realme unveiled the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 earlier this week. The update includes features that enable digital wellbeing, increase productivity, and enhance creativity.

Realme UI 2.0 also includes Android 11 features such as Bubble notifications support, redesigned media controls, an output switcher for media, etc. Realme UI 2.0 has the Deep Sea Privacy Plan that has features to ensure that the user's data and information are safe and secure.

According to Realme, the stable version of Realme UI 2.0 will roll out to Realme X50 Pro in November. The smartphone already had a preview version of Realme UI 2.0, and a closed beta version has been released to the phone as well. It will receive the open beta version next month.

The Realme VP had also posted a picture of an unidentified smartphone earlier this week that may come with an under-display camera. Realme isn't the first company exploring under-display camera technology. ZTE Axon 20 5G that was launched earlier this month, sports an under-display camera and claims to be the “world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.”

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme UI 2.0
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models

Related Stories

Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  3. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  4. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impressions
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  7. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
  8. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  9. Apple's Smaller Rivals Unite to Fight iPhone App Store Rules
  10. Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Now on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Watch Lite Allegedly Spotted in UL (Demko) Listing, May Be Rebranded Redmi Watch
  2. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month
  3. Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models
  4. NASA OSIRIS-REx Probe to Touch Down on Asteroid Bennu on October 20
  5. Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Google Maps Gets New Layer to Show COVID-19 Hotspots
  7. TikTok App Store Ban: Judge Says US Must Defend or Delay Move by Friday
  8. International Emmys Nominations 2020: Delhi Crime, Four More Shots Please!, Arjun Mathur Score for India
  9. Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 4,499
  10. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite Launched: Price in India, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com