Realme will be launching a new smartphone next month that will come with the recently-unveiled Realme UI 2.0, revealed the company's vice president, Xu Qi Chase, on Chinese social networking platform Weibo. Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 was unveiled by Realme earlier this week and boasts of features such as Dual Mode Music Share, customisable notification bar colours, and multiple dark modes.

The Realme VP announced on Weibo that an Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 smartphone will be released next month. The executive shared no other details about the upcoming Realme phone.

Realme unveiled the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 earlier this week. The update includes features that enable digital wellbeing, increase productivity, and enhance creativity.

Realme UI 2.0 also includes Android 11 features such as Bubble notifications support, redesigned media controls, an output switcher for media, etc. Realme UI 2.0 has the Deep Sea Privacy Plan that has features to ensure that the user's data and information are safe and secure.

According to Realme, the stable version of Realme UI 2.0 will roll out to Realme X50 Pro in November. The smartphone already had a preview version of Realme UI 2.0, and a closed beta version has been released to the phone as well. It will receive the open beta version next month.

The Realme VP had also posted a picture of an unidentified smartphone earlier this week that may come with an under-display camera. Realme isn't the first company exploring under-display camera technology. ZTE Axon 20 5G that was launched earlier this month, sports an under-display camera and claims to be the “world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.”

