Realme Developing New Phone Series to Solve 5G Issues, Tipster Claims

The moniker of the upcoming Realme phone remains unclear and the company is yet to announce its development.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 July 2020 14:08 IST
Realme Developing New Phone Series to Solve 5G Issues, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Weibo

The alleged poster of the new Realme phone was shared on Weibo

Highlights
  • Realme is yet to confirm this development
  • Realme introduced 5G connectivity on the Realme X50 models
  • The alleged poster shows Realme phone's hole-punch cutout

Realme appears to be working on a new smartphone series after launching the 5G-enabled Realme X50 models. According to a notable tipster on Weibo, the next Realme smartphone will support 5G and solve issues associated with 5G connectivity, such as battery performance. The Chinese tech company is yet to reveal the development of the smartphone. It is also advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

The alleged poster of the new Realme phone posted on Weibo also highlights its curved edges and hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the front panel. The tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) notes that the upcoming Realme phone will "solve the pain points of 5G" (translated) connectivity. This is also reiterated on the alleged poster on Weibo. Additionally, the upcoming Realme phone's name remains unclear.

Earlier in January this year, Realme had introduced the Realme X50 5G with quad rear camera setup and a 4,200mAh battery. The X50 5G series later added phones such as the Realme X50 5G Master Edition, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50m 5G, and Realme X50 Pro Player Edition - all with 5G connectivity support.

Interestingly, the Realme X50 Pro 5G debuted in India in February despite 5G unavailability in the country.

Last week, a tipster had claimed that Realme is working on a 100W+ fast charger that is said to power up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in three minutes. The tipster had also added that the new 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger might launch in July. The company had introduced 65W SuperDart fast charging with Realme X50 Pro. Realme is also yet to confirm the development of the new charger.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, 5G, Realme phone
Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped

