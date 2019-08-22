Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography

Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography

Is Realme finally getting ready to dip its toes in the gaming phone arena?

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 11:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography

Realme launched the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro packing quad rear cameras a few days ago.

Highlights
  • Realme’s new phone series to focus on performance and cameras
  • The upcoming devices might be geared towards mobile gaming
  • No credible leaks or official teasers are yet to surface online

Realme is fresh off the launch of two new quad-camera smartphones - the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The company also teased that a new phone packing a 64-megapixel camera called Realme XT was in the pipeline, but it appears that Realme has plans to launch more devices. Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, has teased the debut of an entirely new series of Realme phones next week that will focus on performance, fanning speculations that the company might finally launch a gaming phone after teasing the arrival of a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone earlier this year.

Chase teased in his Weibo post that the upcoming series of Realme phones will focus on providing higher performance and will let users click better photos. At this moment, it is not known under what name the new Realme series phones will debut, and there haven't been any credible leaks so far that could provide any information regarding the specifications and key features of the upcoming devices.

To recall, Realme was among the brands that teased the deployment of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset - the Snapdragon 855 Plus in one of their phones. While some of those brands such as Black Shark and Nubia have already unveiled Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phones, Realme has so far kept its plan of launching such a phone under the wraps.

But since Realme's CMO has teased the launch of a new phone series, we are also likely to see the arrival of multiple devices powered by MediaTek's gaming-centric Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets. The official Realme Weibo account also shared the post of its marketing executive and mentioned that a new phone series will debut next week in China, without giving anything away. It appears we will have to wait until next week to find out what Realme has in the bags for its fans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon, Microsoft, 'Putting World at Risk of Killer AI': Study
Apple Plans to Tap China's BOE for Advanced iPhone Screens: Report
Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. NASA Confirms Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Be Powered By Helio G90T SoC, MediaTek Confirms
  4. HTC Wildfire X to Go on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  7. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Tata Sky Broadband Offering Up to 6 Extra Months of Usage on 12-Month Plans
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. LG K50S, K40S With Octa-Core SoCs, Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Specifications, Features
  2. Tata Sky Broadband Offering Up to 6 Months of Extra Usage on 12-Month Plans
  3. Apple Plans to Tap China's BOE for Advanced iPhone Screens: Report
  4. Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography
  5. Amazon, Microsoft, 'Putting World at Risk of Killer AI': Study
  6. Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Be Powered By Helio G90T SoC, MediaTek Confirms, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Priyanka Chopra Cast in Netflix Superhero Movie From Robert Rodriguez, Alongside Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, 18 Others
  9. Zomato Rejigs 'Gold' Service, NRAI Refuses to Budge
  10. Fitbit Wins Deal for 1 Million New Users in Singapore Health Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.