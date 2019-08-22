Realme is fresh off the launch of two new quad-camera smartphones - the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The company also teased that a new phone packing a 64-megapixel camera called Realme XT was in the pipeline, but it appears that Realme has plans to launch more devices. Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, has teased the debut of an entirely new series of Realme phones next week that will focus on performance, fanning speculations that the company might finally launch a gaming phone after teasing the arrival of a Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phone earlier this year.

Chase teased in his Weibo post that the upcoming series of Realme phones will focus on providing higher performance and will let users click better photos. At this moment, it is not known under what name the new Realme series phones will debut, and there haven't been any credible leaks so far that could provide any information regarding the specifications and key features of the upcoming devices.

To recall, Realme was among the brands that teased the deployment of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset - the Snapdragon 855 Plus in one of their phones. While some of those brands such as Black Shark and Nubia have already unveiled Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered phones, Realme has so far kept its plan of launching such a phone under the wraps.

But since Realme's CMO has teased the launch of a new phone series, we are also likely to see the arrival of multiple devices powered by MediaTek's gaming-centric Helio G90 and Helio G90T chipsets. The official Realme Weibo account also shared the post of its marketing executive and mentioned that a new phone series will debut next week in China, without giving anything away. It appears we will have to wait until next week to find out what Realme has in the bags for its fans.