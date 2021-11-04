Technology News
Realme Working on New Flagship Model, Said to Launch Early Next Year: Report

Realme's upcoming flagship phone may cost around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,200).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 November 2021 17:32 IST
Realme Working on New Flagship Model, Said to Launch Early Next Year: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realmeIndia

Realme Q3s carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option

Highlights
  • Realme Vice President Xu Qi reportedly spoke about a new flagship
  • Realme said to unveil new flagship phone in early 2022
  • Realme GT Neo 2T top-end model costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100)

Realme is said to be working on a new flagship phone. The Chinese smartphone company which has launched Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones recently in China is reportedly planning to unveil a new premium phone early next year. Realme Vice President Xu Qi at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference reportedly said that the company will enter the high-end smartphone market. The executive has also revealed the price range of the upcoming device. He said that the smartphone will cost around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. Rs 58,200).

Citing Qi, a report by ITHome confirms the arrival of a new flagship device from Realme. As per the report, Qi announced that several high-end Realme products will be launching early next year, including a premium smartphone offering. However, no specifications and features of the upcoming flagship have been shared by Realme yet. Realme will be joining the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo with the expansion of its presence in the premium segments of the smartphone market.

Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s are the latest handsets launched by the company. Realme GT Neo 2T comes with a price tag of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage option, while Realme Q3s carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Realme GT Neo 2T runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme Q3s features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 96 percent NTSC coverage, 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood and features a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Realme Q3s has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support as well.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Q3s

Realme Q3s

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + Portrait Lens + Macro Lens
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1090x2412 pixels
Realme, Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s
Nithya P Nair
Realme Working on New Flagship Model, Said to Launch Early Next Year: Report
