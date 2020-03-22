Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far

Realme Narzo 10 series will be unveiled as a part of an online launch presentation next week.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 22 March 2020 07:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far

Realme Nazro 10 series is teased to pack 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Nazro 10 is said to be a rebranded Realme 6i
  • Narzo 10A is reportedly a rebranded version of Realme C2 Thai version
  • Realme is hosting the launch event on March 26

Realme has been constantly launching new smartphones every few weeks and it is now getting ready to introduce the Narzo series next week. Set to include two smartphones – Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A – the new Realme lineup is targeted to the Generation-Z, the company claims. Realme has also noted that the two phones will pack “next-level camera”, “A Class processor”, and “remarkable battery”. As we wait for the official launch, here's everything we think we know so far about the two upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A launch details

Realme is hosting an online presentation on March 26 at 12:30pm to unveil the new Narzo series. As a part of this presentation, the company will reveal the price and specifications of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones. The launch presentation will be streamed live on YouTube as well as other social media platforms. Keep an eye on Gadgets 360 to know the official links for the Realme Narzo launch livestream.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A price in India (expected)

Although Realme has not said anything about the pricing of the Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A smartphones, a tipster recently indicated that the Realme Nazro 10 will be released with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The tipster also mentioned that the Nazro 10 may turn out to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. So, if we look at the Myanmar pricing of the phone, it can be a decent indicator of what we can expect for Realme Narzo 10 in India. To recall, Realme 6i retails at MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of MMK 299,900 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in Myanmar.

Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand and was different from the version released in India. If Narzo 10A indeed turns out be a rebranded Realme C3 Thai version, we can expect a similar pricing. The Realme C3 is priced at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,100) for the 3GB + 32GB model in Thailand.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications (expected)

As per leaks and official teasers, Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be a dual-SIM smartphone and it will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is also expected to pack 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme Narzo 10 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and come in two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB.

On the imaging front, Realme Narzo 10 is going to feature a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor and a macro camera. The front camera, on the other hand, is believed to be a 16-megapixel shooter. Among other specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to include up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has already confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications (expected)

Realme Narzo 10A specifications are expected to include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a fingerprint scanner on the back, a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter, and 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 10A will also likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 1.0 on top and feature the usual connectivity options and a Micro-USB port.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A, Realme, Realme Narzo 10 Specifications, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications, Realme Narzo 10a price in India, Realme Narzo 10 price in India
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited-Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India
Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  3. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  4. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Coronavirus Conspiracies Go Viral on WhatsApp as Crisis Deepens
  7. Realme Narzo 10 Will Launch With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup
  8. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced
  9. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  10. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launching on March 26: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  2. Coronavirus: India Tells Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Other Social Media Firms to Curb Misinformation
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Teased to Debut With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup
  4. Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited-Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone Crosses 30 Million Players in 10 Days
  7. Coronavirus: Ola, Uber Suspend Shared Ride Services in India
  8. Realme Narzo 10 Price in India and Specifications Tipped, Alleged Live Image Surfaces Online
  9. Google I/O 2020 Is Fully Cancelled as Virtual Event Also Called Off
  10. Researchers Create AI-Powered Device That Detects Cough, Can Predict Pandemic in Making
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.