Realme has been constantly launching new smartphones every few weeks and it is now getting ready to introduce the Narzo series next week. Set to include two smartphones – Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A – the new Realme lineup is targeted to the Generation-Z, the company claims. Realme has also noted that the two phones will pack “next-level camera”, “A Class processor”, and “remarkable battery”. As we wait for the official launch, here's everything we think we know so far about the two upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A launch details

Realme is hosting an online presentation on March 26 at 12:30pm to unveil the new Narzo series. As a part of this presentation, the company will reveal the price and specifications of the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones. The launch presentation will be streamed live on YouTube as well as other social media platforms. Keep an eye on Gadgets 360 to know the official links for the Realme Narzo launch livestream.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A price in India (expected)

Although Realme has not said anything about the pricing of the Narzo 10 and Nazro 10A smartphones, a tipster recently indicated that the Realme Nazro 10 will be released with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The tipster also mentioned that the Nazro 10 may turn out to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. So, if we look at the Myanmar pricing of the phone, it can be a decent indicator of what we can expect for Realme Narzo 10 in India. To recall, Realme 6i retails at MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of MMK 299,900 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in Myanmar.

Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand and was different from the version released in India. If Narzo 10A indeed turns out be a rebranded Realme C3 Thai version, we can expect a similar pricing. The Realme C3 is priced at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,100) for the 3GB + 32GB model in Thailand.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications (expected)

As per leaks and official teasers, Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be a dual-SIM smartphone and it will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is also expected to pack 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme Narzo 10 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and come in two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB.

On the imaging front, Realme Narzo 10 is going to feature a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor and a macro camera. The front camera, on the other hand, is believed to be a 16-megapixel shooter. Among other specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to include up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has already confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications (expected)

Realme Narzo 10A specifications are expected to include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a fingerprint scanner on the back, a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter, and 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 10A will also likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 1.0 on top and feature the usual connectivity options and a Micro-USB port.