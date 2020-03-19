Realme has teased the arrival of a new Realme Narzo smartphone series in India. The company has revealed no details of what this device will entail, but only confirms that the new series should launch soon. It will sit alongside the company's Realme C, X, and U series in the smartphone portfolio. The new series is expected to release phones customised for the ‘Generation Z' i.e., it will be positioned for the youth. The new series will take on the likes of Redmi and Poco phone series in India.

The new Realme Narzo series was teased on Twitter, and its unveil is slated to be as ‘coming soon'. The company has introduced a dedicated page to reveal more information about the new smartphone series. There's a poster on this dedicated page that shares the new series logo, along with words like ‘Bold', ‘Unique', ‘Power', and ‘Gen Z'. , This indicates that the new series will be positioned towards the youth, and its strong points will be its design and battery.

The page also confirms that Realme Narzo will be a ‘complete series with Max performance in the segment, and that it's ‘a unique series customised for Generation Z.' There's also a new dance number that has been released, to celebrate the arrival of the fresh Realme Narzo series. In all of these teasers, there's no glimpse of the phone, so there's no clarity on how the first phone in the new series will look like. A report from 91Mobiles does cite an anonymous source to claim that two variants of the first Realme Narzo phone will be released. The company should release more details at sporadic intervals about the new series.