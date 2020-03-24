Realme's new Narzo smartphone series was scheduled to launch on March 26, however due to the seriousness of the current pandemic rapidly spreading across India too, CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that Realme will be postponing the sale of the new smartphones. Sheth also announced that Realme's ‘Make in India' manufacturing facility would shut for sometime, till it receives further notice from the government. Finally, he also announced that all of Realme's employees would get a work-from-home facility.

Sheth tweeted this announcement today, in the hopes to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In his tweet, he specifically mentions that “sales” of the new Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones will be postponed but didn't mention anything about the launch. It's possible that Realme could still officially announce the phones on March 26 and begin sales sometime next month, after country's lockdown has been relaxed a little. We've reached out to Realme India for clarity.

He also mentioned that operations of Realme's ‘Make in India' facility will be halted until a future directive from the government. The current lockdown mode in all major states state that all non-essential services be stopped in order to try and contain the spread of coronavirus. Sheth also mentioned in his tweet that all employees would be able to work-from-home, thereby limiting their exposure to other co-workers.

Realme is just one of several companies to take this stand. Uber has suspended cab services in several cities across India, while Xiaomi has also postponed the first sale of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone, due to the lockdowns.