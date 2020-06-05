Technology News
Realme Narzo 10A Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10A comes in two colour options and one storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 5 June 2020 07:00 IST
Realme Narzo 10A is offered in So Blue and So White colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • It packs triple rear cameras and a single front camera
  • The Realme phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 10A is set to go on sale in India for the second time today at 12pm (noon). The new Realme smartphone was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 10 earlier in May will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme India website. Customers can also purchase the phone through select official offline channels. The Realme Narzo 10A is available in two colour options and it is aimed at amateur gamers. The latest Realme phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 10A price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499. The phone is up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site in So Blue and So White colour options. The phone is also available to purchase in offline stores in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala.

In terms of offers, Realme customers can enjoy 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card whilst purchasing the phone through Flipkart. Additionally, the e-retailer is also offering No-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options on the newly launched phone.

The Realme Narzo 10A along with Realme Narzo 10 was launched in May 11 in India.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. There's also a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Moreover, the Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the 32GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options on Realme Narzo 10A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo 10A Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
