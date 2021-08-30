Realme Narzo 50i is expected to launch in the Indian market soon. This model's specifications and colour options have leaked online. This phone is likely to be a part of the Realme Narzo 50 series, which hasn't gone official yet. It looks like Realme will be skipping the Narzo 40 series of smartphones, which isn't really surprising as it has skipped the number ‘4' in the past as well with its other smartphone lineups. The Realme Narzo 50i specifications leak suggests that the phone may be a budget offering in the upcoming Narzo 50 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked that the Realme Narzo 50i may be in the offing. The tipster says that the phone is soon going to launch in India. The specifications of the handset are also leaked alongside. The Realme Narzo 50i is tipped to come in two RAM + storage configurations – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. It is expected to come in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour options. The leaked configurations suggest the phone will be positioned in the budget segment and may be a toned-down model of the rumoured Realme Narzo 50. Apart from this, the tipster does not reveal any additional details of the Realme Narzo 50i. We have reached out to Realme to confirm the details of this leak.

As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 50 series and it is unclear when it will be unveiled. The company has reportedly also been working on another Narzo 50 range variant, called the Realme Narzo 50A. The phone has been spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listings, hinting at an India launch sometime in the near future.

Render leak of the Realme Narzo 50A suggests that the phone may have a unique design for the back panel with three quarters of it sporting a pattern while the rest having in a plane finish. The Realme Narzo 50A may come with a notched display and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. According to the leak, it is also seen to sport a triple rear camera setup housed in a small square-shaped module that also includes the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.