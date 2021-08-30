Technology News
Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak

Realme Narzo 50i is tipped to come in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 14:10 IST
Realme Narzo 50i is said to come in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB configurations

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50i exact launch date is not known
  • It has made no announcement regarding the Narzo 50 series
  • Realme Narzo 50A has also been spotted on BIS, NBTC

Realme Narzo 50i is expected to launch in the Indian market soon. This model's specifications and colour options have leaked online. This phone is likely to be a part of the Realme Narzo 50 series, which hasn't gone official yet. It looks like Realme will be skipping the Narzo 40 series of smartphones, which isn't really surprising as it has skipped the number ‘4' in the past as well with its other smartphone lineups. The Realme Narzo 50i specifications leak suggests that the phone may be a budget offering in the upcoming Narzo 50 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked that the Realme Narzo 50i may be in the offing. The tipster says that the phone is soon going to launch in India. The specifications of the handset are also leaked alongside. The Realme Narzo 50i is tipped to come in two RAM + storage configurations – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. It is expected to come in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour options. The leaked configurations suggest the phone will be positioned in the budget segment and may be a toned-down model of the rumoured Realme Narzo 50. Apart from this, the tipster does not reveal any additional details of the Realme Narzo 50i. We have reached out to Realme to confirm the details of this leak.

As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 50 series and it is unclear when it will be unveiled. The company has reportedly also been working on another Narzo 50 range variant, called the Realme Narzo 50A. The phone has been spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listings, hinting at an India launch sometime in the near future.

Render leak of the Realme Narzo 50A suggests that the phone may have a unique design for the back panel with three quarters of it sporting a pattern while the rest having in a plane finish. The Realme Narzo 50A may come with a notched display and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. According to the leak, it is also seen to sport a triple rear camera setup housed in a small square-shaped module that also includes the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
