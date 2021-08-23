Realme Narzo 50A could be the next Narzo series phone as it has allegedly bagged a couple of certifications. It looks like Realme will be skipping the Narzo 40 series, just like some of its other lineup of smartphones. The phone could launch in India in the near future as one of the listings is from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Additionally, some camera details for the rumoured Realme Narzo 50A have also surfaced, hinting at a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

Realme launched its Narzo 30 series that includes the 4G Realme Narzo 30, its 5G variant Realme Narzo 30A, and Realme Narzo 30 Pro earlier this year. Now, a new leak suggests the company is working on a new Narzo series smartphone called Realme Narzo 50A. Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted screenshots of alleged NBTC and BIS listings. The NBTC listing shows a Realme phone with model number RMX3430 and mentions the name as ‘Realme Narzo 50A.' The alleged BIS listing also has the same model number hinting at an imminent launch.

This suggests that Realme has decided to skip the Narzo 40 series as a successor to the Narzo 30 series in favour of the Realme Narzo 50 series. The company has previously skipped over the ‘4' series in its numbered phone models and the X series so this move doesn't really come as a surprise.

The tipster also mentions that this Realme Narzo 50A is a 4G phone that suggests there could be a Realme Narzo 50A 5G as well. As of now, it is unclear how many phones will be part of the series, what they will be called, or when they will be unveiled.

Furthermore, camera details for the rumoured Realme Narzo 50A have surfaced as well. The same model number was spotted on Camerafv5.com database and it comes with a 13-megapixel (12.5-megapixel in the database) sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 1/3-inch sensor, and maximum image resolution of 4,080x3,072 pixels. At the front, the phone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that has f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.6-inch sensor, maximum picture resolution of 3,264x2,448 pixels, and fixed focus.

It should be noted that as of yet Realme has not shared any information on an upcoming Narzo series. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.