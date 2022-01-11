Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Allegedly Spotted on India Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Realme C35 testing has begun in European markets, as per a tipster.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 January 2022 19:04 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Allegedly Spotted on India Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme Narzo 50A could have some similarities in specifications

Highlights
  • Realme C35 is expected to debut soon, says tipster
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications are not known
  • Both phones were spotted on EEC certification website

Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone was briefly listed on the Realme India website, as per a tipster. This suggests that the handset could launch in India soon. The rumoured smartphone is expected to have incremental updates over the Realme Narzo 50A, which the Chinese company launched along with the Realme Narzo 50i in September last year. Furthermore, the tipster also claims that Realme has started to test the Realme C35 smartphone in Europe, and the phone is expected to debut soon.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the tipster has shared a screenshot with the publication that indicates the Realme Narzo 50A Prime was listed on Realme India website. The publication speculates that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will share some similarities with the Realme Narzo 50A that was launched in September last year.

Alongside the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, the image also mentions the Realme 9 series, which is tipped to debut in February.

Meanwhile, testing of the Realme C35 has begun in Europe, and the phone may debut soon, the tipster told 91Mobiles. Both the Realme C35 and Realme Narzo 50A Prime were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website with the model number RMX3511 and RMX3516, respectively. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to join the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A in the series.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications

Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage with the option to expand it further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Realme Narzo 50A packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For photography, the Realme Narzo 50A sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a black and white portrait lens, and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme C35, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
App Store Paid Out Over $60 Billion to Developers in 2021, $260 Billion Since 2008, Says Apple

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Allegedly Spotted on India Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
