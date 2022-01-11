Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone was briefly listed on the Realme India website, as per a tipster. This suggests that the handset could launch in India soon. The rumoured smartphone is expected to have incremental updates over the Realme Narzo 50A, which the Chinese company launched along with the Realme Narzo 50i in September last year. Furthermore, the tipster also claims that Realme has started to test the Realme C35 smartphone in Europe, and the phone is expected to debut soon.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reports that the tipster has shared a screenshot with the publication that indicates the Realme Narzo 50A Prime was listed on Realme India website. The publication speculates that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will share some similarities with the Realme Narzo 50A that was launched in September last year.

Alongside the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, the image also mentions the Realme 9 series, which is tipped to debut in February.

Meanwhile, testing of the Realme C35 has begun in Europe, and the phone may debut soon, the tipster told 91Mobiles. Both the Realme C35 and Realme Narzo 50A Prime were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website with the model number RMX3511 and RMX3516, respectively. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to join the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A in the series.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications

Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage with the option to expand it further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The Realme Narzo 50A packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For photography, the Realme Narzo 50A sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a black and white portrait lens, and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

