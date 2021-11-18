Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been spotted with the model number RMX3516.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 November 2021 16:23 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Prime is likely to be an upgrade to the Realme Narzo 50A

Highlights
  • EEC does not offer any details on the phones
  • Model number RMX3521 was also spotted on EEC
  • Realme Narzo 50A was unveiled in September

Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme C35 phones have reportedly been spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings. Realme Narzo 50A Prime was spotted with the model number RMX3516, whereas the Realme C35 phone has been spotted with the model number RMX3511. A yet unknown Realme phone with the model number RMX3521 was also spotted on EEC certification. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will join the Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A in the series. The latter two were launched in India in September this year.

Tipster Parag Guglani spotted three Realme phones on EEC. Model numbers RMX3511, RMS3516, and RMX3511 have been spotted on the certification site. The model number RMX3511 is said to be associated with Realme C35, whereas the model number RMX3516 has been associated with a new model in the Narzo series — the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The marketing name of the third phone carrying the model number RMX3521 is not known. The EEC listing offers no details on the specifications or the design of the three phones.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, judging by the name, seems to be a slightly upgraded Realme Narzo 50A. This model was unveiled in September in India and its key features include a 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. While the Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been spotted on EEC, there is no clarity on whether it will be launched in the Indian market.

Realme has also not made any announcements regarding the launch of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime or the Realme C35.

Realme's Founder and CEO Sky Li recently announced that the company is looking to enter the high-end smartphone market with new phones priced over $800 (roughly Rs. 59,500). The first premium phone from the house of Realme could launch early next year.

