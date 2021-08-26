Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More

Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More

Realme Narzo 50A is expected to succeed the Realme Narzo 30A from earlier this year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 August 2021 11:16 IST
Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme Narzo 50A will likely be the cheapest in the series

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A alleged render shows rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Realme Narzo 50A is expected to launch in India in the near future
  • The phone does not have a release date yet

Realme Narzo 50A is expected to be the next Narzo-branded smartphone following the Realme Narzo 30 series. Its design has allegedly leaked via fresh renders that show a unique back panel, triple rear camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone was said to have been first spotted in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listings, hinting at an India launch sometime in the near future.

It looks like Realme will be skipping the Narzo 40 series of smartphones, which isn't really surprising as it has skipped the number ‘4' in the past as well with its other smartphone lineups. The Realme Narzo 30 series from earlier this year will likely be followed up by Narzo 50 series of which the Realme Narzo 50A has been allegedly leaked. As per new renders shared by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) show a unique design for the back panel with three quarters of it sporting a pattern while the rest having in a plane finish.

The renders also show a triple rear camera setup housed in a small square-shaped module, which itself is housed in a larger square that also includes the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 50A may come with a notched display and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Recently, the Realme Narzo 50A was spotted in BIS and NBTC listings with the model number RMX3430. The NBTC listing purportedly shows the name ‘Realme Narzo 50A'. Additionally, the same model number was spotted on Camerafv5.com database, which suggests the phone will carry a 13-megapixel (12.5-megapixel in the database) sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 1/3-inch sensor, and maximum image resolution of 4,080x3,072 pixels. The listing also shows an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.6-inch sensor, and a maximum picture resolution of 3,264x2,448 pixels along with fixed focus.

As of now, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme Narzo 50 series and it is unclear when it will be unveiled.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50A Design, Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone 13 Face ID May Work With Masks, Foggy Glasses
  4. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  5. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  6. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  8. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Salesforce Says Will See Strong Cloud Demand Due to Hybrid Work, Beats Market Expectations for Q2 Earnings
  2. Google, Microsoft, More Tech Firms Pledge Billions in Cybersecurity After Meeting With US President
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  5. Google Said to Tap Samsung 5G Modem Tech for Next Pixel Flagship
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame Record, With 355.5 Million Views
  7. Facebook Considers Forming an Election Commission to Advise on Issues Around Global Polls: Report
  8. Realme Narzo 50A Leaked Renders Show Unique Back Panel Design, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
  9. iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees
  10. RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Government Schools in Assam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com