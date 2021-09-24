Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i smartphones were launched in India on Friday alongside the Realme Band 2 fitness band and Smart TV Neo 32-inch. The Realme Narzo 50A is the more premium model of the two. It has a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera. The Realme Narzo 50i, on the other hand, packs a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the Unisoc 9863 SoC.

Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i price in India, sale

The new Realme Narzo 50A is priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has launched in Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green colour options.

Realme Narzo 50i is priced modestly at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It has launched in Mint Green Carbon Black colour options.

Both the phones – Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i – will be available from October 7 at 12am (midnight) via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline retail channels.

Realme Narzo 50A specifications

On the specifications front, the Realme Narzo 50A runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels ) waterdrop-style notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage of up to 128GB is offered with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for cameras, the Realme Narzo 50A has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include super nightscape, night filters, beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, timelapse, slow motion, and expert mode. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme Narzo 50A packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support that claims to offer 53 days standby, 48 hour of calling, 111 hours of Spotify, 27 hours of YouTube, 26 hours of WhatsApp, and 8 hours of gaming. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and dual-SIM slots. The phone weighs 207 grams and measures at 164.5x75.9x9.6mm.

Realme Narzo 50i specifications

Realme Narzo 50i is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC

As for the Realme Narzo 50i, the phone features a 6.5-inch display with 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC. It packs up to 4GB RAM and offers up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Optics include an 8-megapixel AI rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Realme Narzo 50i packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer 43 days of standby time. It also has a Super Power Saving Mode to optimise the usage of battery when needed. It weighs 195 grams and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. Conenctivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.