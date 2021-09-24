Realme Narzo 50 series is scheduled to launch in India on Friday along with the Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. Realme will launch two smartphones in the Narzo 50 series - the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i. The Realme Band 2 has already been unveiled in Malaysia earlier this month and will get a bigger display than its predecessor. The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will come with Dolby Audio.

The Realme Narzo 50 series along with the Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will debut today at 12:30pm IST on Realme's social media platforms - Facebook and YouTube, and we've embedded the livestream below for you to watch.

Realme Narzo 50 series specifications

The information regarding the Realme Narzo 50i is scarce at the moment but the Realme Narzo 50A will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel AI sensor and two 2-megapixel portrait and macro sensors. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with ARM Cortex A75 CPU and Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50A will pack a 6,000mAh battery. Details apart from these were not mentioned on the dedicated microsite.

Realme Band 2 specifications

The Realme Band 2's microsite mentions that it will feature a 1.4-inch (147x320 pixels) colour touchscreen with 500 nits of maximum brightness. It comes with a GH3011 sensor that helps in real-time heart rate monitoring. Being a fitness band it will also feature a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor and come with 90 sports modes that include running, hiking, and more.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch specifications

The Smart TV from Realme will get a 32-inch bezel-less LED display that TUV Rheinland low blue light certified, as mentioned on the microsite. It will feature 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio. The Realme Smart TV Neo will also come with inbuilt platforms like YouTube.