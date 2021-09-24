Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-Inch India Launch Today: How to Watch

Realme's launch event will be held at 12:30pm IST on the company's social media accounts.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 September 2021 08:00 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-Inch India Launch Today: How to Watch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50 series will be getting two smartphones - Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i.

Highlights
  • Not many details about the Narzo 50i are known
  • Realme Band 2 will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen
  • Realme Smart TV Neo 2 will get Dolby Audio

Realme Narzo 50 series is scheduled to launch in India on Friday along with the Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. Realme will launch two smartphones in the Narzo 50 series - the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i. The Realme Band 2 has already been unveiled in Malaysia earlier this month and will get a bigger display than its predecessor. The Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will come with Dolby Audio.

The Realme Narzo 50 series along with the Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will debut today at 12:30pm IST on Realme's social media platforms - Facebook and YouTube, and we've embedded the livestream below for you to watch.

Realme Narzo 50 series specifications

The information regarding the Realme Narzo 50i is scarce at the moment but the Realme Narzo 50A will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel AI sensor and two 2-megapixel portrait and macro sensors. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with ARM Cortex A75 CPU and Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Narzo 50A will pack a 6,000mAh battery. Details apart from these were not mentioned on the dedicated microsite.

Realme Band 2 specifications

The Realme Band 2's microsite mentions that it will feature a 1.4-inch (147x320 pixels) colour touchscreen with 500 nits of maximum brightness. It comes with a GH3011 sensor that helps in real-time heart rate monitoring. Being a fitness band it will also feature a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor and come with 90 sports modes that include running, hiking, and more.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch specifications

The Smart TV from Realme will get a 32-inch bezel-less LED display that TUV Rheinland low blue light certified, as mentioned on the microsite. It will feature 20W dual speakers with Dolby Audio. The Realme Smart TV Neo will also come with inbuilt platforms like YouTube.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Band 2, Realme Smart TV Neo 2
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung in Talks With Tesla to Make Next-Gen Self-Driving Chips Based on 7nm Process: Report

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-Inch India Launch Today: How to Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  8. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  10. Price Drop Makes Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Add Over 700 Coins
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-Inch India Launch Today: How to Watch
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  3. Twitter Adds Recording and Replay to Spaces, Expands Tipping Worldwide, Adds Bitcoin Tips
  4. Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display
  5. Samsung in Talks With Tesla to Make Next-Gen Self-Driving Chips Based on 7nm Process: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Government Warns Banking Users of Android Malware That Pretends to Help Generate Income Tax Refunds
  8. Realme Dizo Buds Z True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 1,999
  9. Apple Dealt Blow as EU Says It Will Impose Universal Charger for Smartphones to Cut Back on Electronic Waste
  10. Amazon Says It's Relaxing Marijuana Policy To 'Become Earth's Best Employer'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com